HAVERHILL — The City Council postponed voting on a request by Haverwell Market LLC for a special permit to open a retail marijuana shop adjacent to the Mobil station on Amesbury Road amidst questions of who the owners of the concern actually are.
At the same time, the council approved a special permit for Mellow Fellows, a group of three Haverhill men who plan to open a retail marijuana shop at the site of the former Seafood Etc., also on Amesbury Road.
The council met Tuesday night in the City Hall auditorium to consider requests for two marijuana shops proposed for two locations on Amesbury Road less than a quarter-mile from each other.
More than 80 people showed up at the hearings, including residents who live where the two shops are proposed.
Shortly before the council was to vote on Haverwell’s request for a special permit, councilor William Macek noted there were inconsistencies with the application submitted by company CEO Chris Edwards, who attended the meeting.
Macek said it appeared there was a name change of the company from Haverwell Market to TGIG LLC. An online search indicated it was a Las Vegas company, not a Massachusetts company.
Attorney William Faraci, who represented Haverwell Market, did not appear to have an immediate answer. It prompted City Council president John Michitson to ask Faraci who the actual owner of the business is.
“It’s a simple question,” Michitson posited at least twice to Faraci. “Who is the owner.”
Faraci asked for a continuance to provide the information as to who the owner of the company actually is. In a split vote, the council agreed to continue the hearing to Sept. 24 so that the applicant can provide the information requested.
Immediately following that decision, the council held a hearing on a special permit request from Mellow Fellows, which the council eventually approved in a 7-1 decision.
Joseph Bevilaqua voted against the permit, as he has with all other special permit requests for retail marijuana shops. Councilor Michael McGonagle did not attend the meeting, indicating that he owns the former Seafood Etc. building and plans to lease it to Mellow Fellows.
As a condition of the special permit, the council approved Macek’s request to reduce the number of appointments from six to four per quarter hour, as a way to soften any impact on traffic in the area.
Attorney James Smith, who represented Mellow Fellows, initially balked at the reduction, but eventually relented when it was explained that the police chief, fire chief and city engineer would be reviewing any requests to expand the number of appointments per quarter hour.
A number of neighbors spoke out against the special permit, outlining a range of concerns including a possible increase in drug activity in that area, an increase in traffic and concerns that other nearby businesses might be used as turn-around locations for customers of Mellow Fellows.