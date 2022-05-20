HAVERHILL – The Haverhill City Council heard the mayor’s budget plans, downtown concerns and an update on the city’s animal control center at this week’s meeting.
Mayor James Fiorentini presented an outline of the 2023 fiscal year budget and what he hopes to accomplish with the appropriation of reserve and American Rescue Plan Act funding, with an increased attention to Haverhill’s neighborhoods, streets and sidewalks and specifically the Consentino Middle School.
Fiorentini said there has been a revitalization downtown, but that improving schools like Consentino will increase property values in that neighborhood.
The mayor believes Haverhill will be one of the few gateway cities able to fund a new school and that’s what he would like to do with the Consentino School. He said this will require the city to dip into its reserve funding.
He also discussed how the city is looking to develop a long-term plan to improve streets and sidewalks and get closer to the goal set a few years ago to make all neighborhoods walkable. Fiorentini said he understands this is a large undertaking and priorities will be set to identify areas in most need.
The budget also proposes adding four more staff to the highway department to accomplish this.
Along with outside help from Beta Group, the condition of each city sidewalk will be assessed to see where covid relief funds can be used in areas such as Mount Washington and parts of Riverside, Bradford and the Acre. The city will additionally work on infrastructure grants for sidewalk repairs in other areas of Haverhill.
While federal covid relief funds cannot be used to fix roads, a pavement management plan will be discussed. The budget also allowed $50K for city beautification and $20K in grants to plant trees.
A final budget vote from the City Council is set for June 14.
Councillor Joseph Bevilacqua was encouraged by the budget plan and its “aggressive attention to neighborhoods,” seeing it as a way to attract young working families to settle in those areas.
Bevilacqua also supported the mayor’s plan to improve the Consentino School and for it to be funded through reserves to ease the burden on taxpayers.
Dog waste, tagging
Graffiti and dog waste concerns were brought to light in the meeting by two Haverhill citizens. They discussed how the boardwalk is littered by dog waste and have seen an increase of graffiti to benches, buildings and the boardwalk itself.
Council President Timothy Jordan said this becomes a “quality-of-life issue” and thinks the addition of more boardwalk cameras would be beneficial.
Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said the department recently caught two juveniles associated with some of the tagging in part to camera surveillance.
Other councillors added the need for the city to have its own machines to properly remove graffiti tags and the hopes that the addition of four public works staff that Mayor Fiorentini presented in the budget plan would help with the removal.
The Council motioned to draw up a letter to Fiorentini for the reinstatement of a city response team to deal with the tagging issues.
Animal control shelter
During the meeting, Police Chief Pistone gave an update on Haverhill’s animal control shelter. Last summer there was discussion to renovate the outdated shelter that had a rodent infestation and build a new one in the same area.
Pistone said a cleanup of the existing shelter was completed and there have been no new reports of any problems. The department is on pace to build a new space.
In the meantime, Pistone said Sweet Paws, an animal rescue group in Groveland, offered to help take on the municipality’s needs to board, feed and clean the animals. Haverhill officers would be able to access the facility at any time.
Although Sweet Paws’ offer involves no cost to the shelter, Pistone said the city should enter into an agreement and pay a small fee for their services. He asked the Council to allow four to six months to see how everything works out. He stressed if this arrangement fell through, the city would still be on track to start a new facility’s construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.