HAVERHILL — In an attempt to combat a growing housing crisis in the city, Mayor James Fiorentini will ask the City Council when it meets Tuesday evening to amend zoning laws to allow homeowners to convert their garages, barns or other detached structures into one or two-bedroom apartments, referred to as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.
The amendment would also allow for the construction of new detached living quarters, with a maximum of two bedrooms.
“There is nothing we can propose that some won’t oppose but this is a moral obligation to take small steps to provide more housing,” Fiorentini said. “This is going to allow a few people to get help primarily for their own family members.
He added, “This does not allow the construction of multi-family housing in single-family zones.”
The mayor said current zoning laws allow for the construction of ADUs with an addition to a main home or within it.
He said his amendment would remove some of the regulatory barriers for homeowners who are trying to accommodate family members such as in-laws, parents or their adult/disabled children, although there is no requirement that ADUs be only for family members. Only one ADU will be allowed per home.
“Contrary to some very misleading social media posts and emails, there will not be any flood of ADU requests if these changes to the ordinance are passed,” Fiorentini said. “ADUs are very expensive to build either inside the existing dwelling or in detached. Our ordinance has always required that the primary structure be owner-occupied. This is the most practical and greatest impediment to anything offensive going into a neighborhood. No owner is going to allow anything offensive to be built in his own yard or his own house when he is required himself to live there.”
Fiorentini said that per the amendment, the homeowner must occupy the main home and utilities for the ADU must be attached to the main home and come under a single utilities bill.
“Zoning is a never-ending process of making it easier and better as detached units are not allowed under existing zoning,” the mayor said. “Portland, Oregon calls ADUs “granny pads” because a primary use of ADUs has been allowing for elderly parents to remain on their own property and have their adult children take care of them. ADUs are not multi-family housing; that is completely different. ADU’s are about compassion and care, not about finances.’”
Construction of such an ADU would be permitted by right, as long as the homeowner agrees to rent the unit at 70% or less of fair market rate per HUD regulations, the mayor said.
At the Nov. 9 planning board hearing, Matt Hennigan of the city’s Community Development Department said ADUs are commonly referred to as in-law apartments, but the proposed zoning does not require any family relationship. And it would be up to the homeowner as to whether to charge rent to a relative.
Under the proposed amendment, the size of a detached ADU would be limited to 1,200 square feet or 40% of the space of the main house, although in certain cases a structure such as a barn that may be a bit larger than the existing main home would be allowed.
Every ADU, those that require a special permit and those that do not, will be required to go through the city’s development review process, and all ADUs must comply with the building code, the health code, the fire code and must be certified as being safe.
