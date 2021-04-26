Haverhill City Council to discuss Hannah Duston statue's fate

HAVERHILL — The City Council is expected to consider a recommendation to leave the Hannah Duston statue in GAR Park and not move it as some members of the public have suggested.
After holding multiple public meetings late last year, the Historical Commission voted to recommend to the mayor that the statue be moved, while the city's Natural Resources and Public Property Subcommittee, headed by Councilor Thomas Sullivan, recommended the statue stay in GAR Park but to offer members of the Abenaki Nation an opportunity to erect their own memorial, with the city providing land and site work in the park.
The council is expected to pass on its recommendation to the mayor at its next meeting Tuesday.
"Whatever happens, I support keeping the statue in place and adding a narrative for the Native American side of the story," said Council President Melinda Barret. "This would be one way to broaden the story to reflect the people who were here before Europeans came."
As the national debate rages over racism and the depiction of historical figures, some members of the Haverhill community have said the statue is offensive to Native Americans, embraces violence and is a symbol of white supremacy. They suggested it should be moved from its prominent location to a spot where it can be preserved for its historical value. One of the more radical suggestions was to melt the statue down.
Other community members said the statue should remain where it is, perhaps with the city removing the reference to Native Americans as “savages’’ and adding more information to explain the statue’s history and the times Duston lived in.
The Historical Commission has suggested moving the statue to the Buttonwoods Museum or the Hannah Duston Garrison House on Hilldale Avenue. However, both organizations have indicated they don't want the statue. The commission also suggested moving it to the city-owned Hannah Duston Park on Monument Street, which is across from Haverhill High School, or to Merrimack River Park on Route 110, formerly known as the Hannah Duston rest area.
"What really convinced me to recommend moving the statue was the number of Hannah Duston descendants who want it moved," said Historical Commission Chairman Peter Carbone. "They don't want it destroyed but feel, as the commission does, that it should be moved to a less conspicuous location and the rest of the story told."
One member of the public who commented during one of those meetings called the statue a "racist depiction" of what may or may not have actually happened in 1697 to people who were caught up in King William’s War and that the statue of Duston wielding an ax is offensive to Native Americans.
One city official referred to the statue as a symbol of perseverance and survival in a frontier community while one resident presented a petition with 1,644 signatures in support of keeping the statue where it is, but changing the offensive language referring to "savages" on the statue's base and adding a "QR" code to the site to present a more complete and accurate historical accounting.
The statue, which has stood in GAR Park near City Hall for generations, depicts Hannah Duston, a Colonial woman who was kidnapped from this area by Native Americans in 1697, but escaped by killing them as they slept. The statue shows her carrying an ax and displays a plaque referring to Native Americans as "savages."