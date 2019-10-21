HAVERHILL — To increase public awareness about addictive substances, City Councilor Colin LePage will speak about the effects of substance abuse on youth at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
The discussion will cover a report from the Haverhill High Youth Council's online survey (tinyurl.com/y2bkvayq) about what they see and what help they need to stave off peer pressure, advertising and social media influences.
Of the 600 results by Monday afternoon, 70% of those ages 15 to 17 seek more access to resources for addictions, including vaping and smoking.
"When the Youth Council speaks, we can say 'This is what your kids are thinking and saying,'" LePage added. "They need some more help and then they can have those conversations."
A parent and former youth baseball coach, LePage is keenly aware of the societal influences on today's youth. He lost his son Sean to an overdose.
"I've always been involved with youths and I want to make them aware of the dangers in the world today," LePage said.
LePage spoke last Friday to seniors at Haverhill High about the dangers of drugs and addictive substances.