HAVERHILL — Change of plans, boys and ghouls: The candy grab that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 due to a forecast of inclement weather.
Mayor James Fiorentini's office announced Thursday afternoon that citywide trick-or-treating will now take place on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fiorentini said the decision was made after consulting with police and reviewing the latest weather reports, which show heavy rain forecast for Saturday evening and no rain on Sunday.
The mayor previously polled users on his Haverhill News Facebook group as to if a shift should take place, with 619 residents out of 1,095 who voted asking to move trick or treat to Sunday.