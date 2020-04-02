HAVERHILL — Officials at Cedar's Mediterranean Foods in the Ward Hill Business Park said a man spread misinformation on Facebook following the death of an employee who collapsed on the job, and the company wants to set the record straight.
City officials are joining the company in denouncing the Facebook posting.
In a Facebook video, a man speaking Spanish says an employee at the Haverhill-based food company died of the coronavirus, that the company is putting profits above the safety of its employees, and called on elected officials to take notice.
Christopher Gaudette, chief financial officer at Cedar's, called the Facebook posting "unfortunate" and filled with misinformation.
"We had a medical emergency around 5 p.m. Wednesday at our 148 Ward Hill Ave. plant that police, fire and EMS responded to," Gaudette said. "An employee on the second shift who had just finished his lunch in the cafeteria was walking back to the production area and collapsed."
Gaudette said the man, a long-time employee who worked as a mixer on the second-shift salad line, was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.
"We later learned that he had passed," Gaudette said. "On Thursday, we learned that this was not COVID-19 related."
Mayor James Fiorentini responded to the Facebook video, saying the city's Health Department sent two inspectors to Cedar's two days in a row, and that no health or safety issues were found.
"Richard MacDonald (the city's director of inspectional services) was there at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and returned with an inspector Thursday morning and found no violations," Fiorentini said. "We have nothing to corroborate the claims made on Facebook."
Fiorentini said he's been in frequent contact with the state Department of Public Health to see if anything else has to be done regarding the health and safety of employees at Cedar's.
"I think the city acted appropriately and I encourage people not to get their information from Facebook," the mayor said. "We will continue to watch this and, as an extra precaution, we've asked Cedar's to go above and beyond what the law requires by purchasing an electronic thermometer to check all employees before they start each day, and they agreed to do that.''
State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, also responded to the Facebook video, saying that on Thursday he had several conversations with Cedar's, the mayor and the state Department of Public Health.
"It’s evident that Cedar's has taken COVID-19 seriously and is following all public health protocols and guidance," Vargas said. "The folks over there really value their workers. We’ve stressed to the community that it’s important to get their information from verified and reliable sources."
Gaudette said that some of the additional safety measures Cedar's is taking include setting up four, large heated tents outside as extra locker room space to ensure social distancing among employees.
"We've provided our employees with additional protective gear, including plastic face shields they can bring home to share with their families, in addition to the masks and booties and other safety gear they normally use on the job," he said. "We've added hand sanitizing stations at every entrance and we've posted our safety protocol at every door as prescribed by the CDC. And on top of that, we have provided every hourly employee with a $1.50-an-hour pay increase during this COVID-19 outbreak.''
Cedar's has 900 employees at its three three locations in the Ward Hill Business Park.