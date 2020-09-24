HAVERHILL — The city is looking at ways to make an intersection safer at the eastern end of Haverhill after a collision killed a bicyclist there.
The City Council's Traffic and Safety Committee plans to consider improvements to keep pedestrians and motorists safe at the intersection of Brandy Brow and Amesbury roads near the Haverhill-Merrimac line.
The decision to study the intersection happened after a plea from Amesbury Road neighbor Andrew Denoncour, who spoke during Tuesday's City Council meeting. He talked about dangerous incidents that he and his neighbors have seen in front of their homes over the years.
"The damage done to property is insignificant in comparison to a life being lost," Denoncour said, referring to the Sept. 12 collision that killed 56-year-old Peter Delsette of Beverly. "To go out for a bike ride and never come home is not acceptable to me in any way .... Hopefully we can work together to get something done to make this (area) safer, better, more livable."
Amesbury Road is also Route 110, a street which runs east to west. At the four-way intersection where the collision happened, Amesbury Road connects with Brandy Brow Road to the north. On the other side of the intersection is Amesbury Line Road, which leads to Whittier Regional High School.
Delsette was riding his bicycle on Amesbury Road, travelling west down a hill away from the Merrimac line just after 10 a.m., when the bike collided with a car where Amesbury Road and Brandy Brow Road intersect, according to a police report.
The report said Delsette died after being taken to a hospital. No charges have been filed against the driver, police said.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who is an avid bicyclist, said he happened to drive by the intersection after the collision.
"When I found out it involved a bicyclist, I knew immediately it was serious," Fiorentini said.
City Council President Melinda Barrett said the Department of Public Works was immediately contacted by the mayor and asked to clear brush and improve sight lines near the intersection following the collision.
Haverhill officers and State Police are continuing an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police Lt. Joseph Ingham at 978-373-1212, ext. 1505.
"I've been in contact with the Police Department and was told (they are) looking into all the contributing factors that may have (gone into) this situation," Councilor Mike McGonagle said. "They will do what they can to make sure this doesn't happen again."
A date has not been set for the Traffic and Safety Committee meeting to discuss the intersection.