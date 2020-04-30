HAVERHILL — The city's Board of Health will consider a proposal to allow restaurants to sell groceries, mixed drinks and other household products on a take-out basis after city councilors voted unanimously to advance the idea this week.
Councilor Colin LePage brought up the suggestion Tuesday after seeing it successfully implemented in Boston, Somerville and Arlington. LePage said he spoke to Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President Dougan Sherwood and Jason Petrou, whose family runs Krueger Flatbread and Olivia's Restaurant, and was met with positive feedback.
While the proposal still has to be approved by the Board of Health, councilors — with the exception of Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien, who was absent from the meeting — fully supported LePage's suggestion.
"I think it's good for neighborhoods, because some folks who have to get in a cab or get on a bus to go to a grocery store might be able to walk to a restaurant around the corner from them and get some food that way," Councilor Michael McGonagle said.
McGonagle successfully convinced his colleagues to ask the Board of Health to also consider letting restaurants sell sealed mixed alcoholic drinks as a way to boost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. McGonagle said such a measure — which would also have to be approved by the city's License Commission and state Alcoholic Beverages Commission — could net a 20% gain in revenue for struggling restaurants.
During the crisis, restaurants in Massachusetts have already been allowed to sell beer and wine with take-out and delivery food orders.
Several councilors, including William Macek, said out-of-the-box thinking like this is necessary as Haverhill navigates the so-called "new normal" of the COVID-19 era. According to Macek, selling grocery goods could increase revenue when restaurants reopen, since they will likely be doing so at a diminished capacity.
"When they reopen, they may not have the same amount of seating," Macek said. "I've been worried about restaurants because of this. If a restaurant is making 10 to 20% profit, paying their landlord and doing well and then loses half their business, you can't survive. I want to help the restaurants in any way we can and it's this type of creative thought process that will help them sustain and continue throughout this COVID-19 pandemic."