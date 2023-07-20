HAVERHILL — Police said they arrested a man in connection with an incident on Monday that forced the closure of a section of Lowell Avenue in front of Westgate Plaza after electrical transformers mounted to a utility pole fell to the ground and leaked transformer oil containing environmentally hazardous PCBs.
The road could be closed for as long as a week while remediation takes place.
Police said that on Tuesday they arrested Salvador Castro-Perlera, 42, of Somerville and charged him with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, attempt to commit a crime (larceny over 1,200) and breaking and entering a vehicle in the daytime for felony.
Police said Castro-Perlera, who was employed by Northgate Recycling of Revere, was working as a rock crusher operator at the construction site across from Westgate Plaza where the Best Western hotel is being rebuilt and that he allegedly used a piece of heavy equipment owned by another company to move exposed underground copper wiring, which was attached to a utility pole across the street.
Officials said that by moving the wires, it disrupted the utility pole and caused two transformers to crash to the ground and leak.
Castro-Perlera was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Susan McNeil released him on the $2,500 cash bail he had posted following his arrest. The judge ordered Castro-Perlera to stay away from the work site and to return to court Sept. 14 for a pretrial hearing.
National Grid had notified the city on Monday that an excavator working in an adjacent parcel struck an underground secondary cable.
The cable was not energized, however, it was still physically attached to a National Grid utility pole.
When the excavator pulled the cable, it shook the pole violently and the transformers fell to the pavement, according to National Grid, which responded immediately, closed the roadway, and began to remediate the oil. Clean Harbors was called in to clean up the spill.
Workers with TCT Equipment told police they had uncovered copper utility wires under a pile of dirt and that the wires were left untouched when they left the site around 3 p.m on Monday. They said there was no reason for anyone to be tampering with the exposed wires, which were connected to the utility pole the transformers were attached to.
They also told police that Castro-Perlera was still on the work site when they left and that he was not authorized to operate TCT’s Komatsu Loader.
Castro-Perlera told police he was the last person to leave the job site and after initially denying having operated the Komatsu loader, he admitted to using it to move the wiring in order to “clear the area” so he could return the next day to operate the gravel crushing machine.
Several businesses along that stretch of Lowell Avenue have been impacted by the road closure including Pentucket Bank, which has been closed since Monday’s incident.
Leanne Eastman, spokeswoman for Pentucket Bank, said the Lowell Avenue branch will reopen once the road is reopened and it is safe for employees and customers to return.
The CVS and the Cumberland Farms gas station were both open on Wednesday, however, the entrance to Lowell Avenue from River Street was barricaded. But that didn’t stop some drivers from illegally turning onto Lowell Avenue using the exit-only lane, putting themselves and other drivers at risk of a head-on collision.
Drivers looking to enter or exit Westgate Plaza were limited to using the rear entrance, near Carleton Avenue.
After preliminary testing, it was determined that the transformer oil in question contained PCBs, according to National Grid.
City officials were told the U.S. EPA is requiring National Grid to keep Lowell Avenue in front of Westgate Plaza closed to traffic until the company receives the results of post-remediation testing.
National Grid is currently working with a lab to expedite the necessary testing and get results as soon as possible.
It was expected to take approximately 48 hours to receive the results of the tests, but even after that, it is still possible that additional cleanup work will be necessary, city officials were told.
That additional work could include asphalt removal and repaving, which would necessitate an extended road closure — perhaps up to a week.
National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan said her company operates its electrical system in compliance with all applicable regulations, including the U.S. EPA regulations governing PCBs in electrical equipment (40 CFR 761).
“Subject to certain use conditions, transformers containing PCBs are still permitted to be used,” she said. “National Grid is endeavoring to remove all PCB-contaminated electrical equipment from our system and has been removing PCB-containing transformers from our system for decades. Over a recent 10-year period, we removed and properly disposed of over 8,000 PCB-contaminated transformers in our service territory. Now, less than 5% of transformers in use by National Grid are PCB-contaminated.”
