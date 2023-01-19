HAVERHILL — A local man’s request for a special permit to build 10 single family homes under the city’s flexible development zoning that is intended to preserve open space was approved by the City Council.
Robert Ferreira Jr., whose application for a special permit notes he has a P.O. Box in Methuen but lives at 10 Blye Road in Haverhill, plans to build his Sunset Oaks on Scotland Hill subdivision at 0 Scotland Hill Road and Snow Road.
The 14.5 acres of vacant land Ferreira owns is on the western side of Route 110 (River Street), just south of Merrimack River Park and adjacent to the Methuen line.
Ferreira, a licensed master plumber, told the City Council that he plans to build Colonial-style homes ranging in size from 2,400 to 2,800 feet on lots ranging from 16,000 to 29,000 square feet and that his land is the last parcel in that neighborhood that can be developed. He said he expects to price the homes in the $800,000 range and that it is his first housing development.
During a public hearing on the project held during the Jan. 10 Council meeting, a string of residents in the Scotland Heights neighborhood spoke in favor of the project, including Mark Gosselin, 5 Tersolo Road, who said he’s known Ferreira for more than 30 years and is in support of the project.
“Bob has left no stone unturned,” Gosselin said.
Lisa Saunders of 81 Snow Road voiced opposition to the project for several reasons, including what she said is limited access from Toby Avenue and from what she called the “dangerous hairpin turn” from Fletcher Avenue into Rosebud, as well as streets that are in poor condition.
“Adding more traffic into the only real access point into our overburdened Fletcher alternative entrance on Toby Avenue is a real issue,” Saunders said.
Saunders also told the council that Ferreira’s construction trucks have been coming and going from his property early in the morning to clear the land and are a disturbance to the neighborhood.
Susan Terry of 86 Snow Road also objected to the project, saying Ferreira had initially come to the Council with a request to build one home but that it became so expensive a proposition that he changed his plan.
“It seems like a bait and switch because now he’s saying he wants to build 10 homes,” she said. “I feel like we were misled as neighbors.”
After closing the public hearing, Councilors John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Melissa Lewandowski, Catherine Rogers and Shaun Toohey along with Council President Tim Jordan voted to approve the permit while Councilor Thomas Sullivan voted against it. Councilor Michael McGonagle was absent.
Sullivan said he voted against the permit out of concern for a lack of infrastructure to support additional development in that neighborhood and limited access points.
“Everybody in the existing neighborhood deserve better,” Sullivan said. “And better has never come to that area of Haverhill.”
As requested by Bevilacqua, the special permit will include the condition that Ferreira work with the city to improve a potholed section of Snow Road, and as requested by Councilor Barrett, Ferreira will be required to pay for a water pumping station should the city deem it necessary to increase the water pressure, and also not allow construction before 7:30 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
Ferreira said he will name the 825-foot long access road in the development “Michael’s Way” in memory of his brother and noted the road will be a dead-end cul-de-sac.
Bill Hall of Civil Design Consultants said the property’s open space abuts Greenbelt property to the east, the unimproved Scotland Hill Road to the north, and open space to the west that is controlled by the city of Methuen.
