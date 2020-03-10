HAVERHILL — What's old will soon be new again on Old Groveland Road now that city councilors have approved a plan to turn a long-vacant, 55-acre landfill into a solar farm.
At the request of Mayor James Fiorentini, the nine-member council voted to enter into an agreement with Keasarge Energy LLC to redevelop the northern portion of the property co-owned by the city and LarfargeHolcim into a solar farm.
“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people over a long period of time and it's a good deal for the city and for taxpayers,” Fiorentini said.
As part of the agreement made with the company that acquired Aggregate Industries, the landfill's former owner, the city stands to net approximately $3 million in revenue over the next 20 years.
The Keasarge lease and payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) are worth approximately $2.2 million, with approximately $800,000 coming from electricity cost saving, a statement from Fiorentini's office said. LarfargeHolcim is expected to receive $1 million in lease payments over the 20-year lease with Keasarge.
Energy manager Orlando Pacheco called the deal a “significant” step in the right direction for the city. Construction is expected to begin in 60-90 days and last four months, he said, with “minimal” traffic impact and disruption to neighbors.
“It's really good for the city, especially because the city co-owns the site with someone else, he said. “Money aside, we're doing something about the site's environmental footprint.”
According to Pacheco, the city will purchase all the power produced at the solar farm, with the possibility of residents able to purchase power later on. Fiorentini estimates the cost savings to be $43,000 annually.
Those involved with the project acknowledged it's been a long time coming.
Pacheco said he has been working with Keasarge for the last year and a half on the project. It was, however, the second company the city intended to do business with for the solar farm. In 2015, plans fell through for SunEdison to place an array on the landfill, which was capped in 1999 on order from the federal government.
Also at Tuesday's Council meeting, Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua received approval from his colleagues and Fiorentini to convene a Sustainable Community Committee to discuss energy and environmental activities in Haverhill. As a starting point, Bevilacqua hopes the group can work toward reducing food waste in schools and develop ways to allow residents to take advantage of shared charging stations, among other ideas.
“There are opportunities to save money and do a better job to save our environment,” Bevilacqua said.