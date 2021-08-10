HAVERHILL — The city council agenda for Tuesday night's meeting includes a request by the mayor to include questions on the November ballot asking voters if they want to change the city's charter to allow for a combination of ward and district councilors and ward representation for the School Committee.
The mayor indicated he has submitted two orders to the council to place on the November ballot as binding referendums.
A technical consultant from Tilson Technologies, which the city hired, will discuss a proposal by SiFi Networks to install a fiber optic cable system in the city.
In response to the city's request for proposals, SiFi, a New Jersey company, has proposed installing fiber optic cables, including beneath the city's streets through a process called "micro trenching."
The company's plan would offer another network of transmission for internet services.
Councilor John Michitson said the mayor had posted two RFPs following a city council recommendation to find a broadband solution for Haverhill to lower prices through better technology and competition, bridge the digital divide, provide high-speed internet access for economic development, education and tele-heath to name a few of the applications.
"One RFP was to seek proposals to build a fiber network to everywhere in Haverhill and the second was to hire a consultant to review the proposals," Michitson said.
"For five years, I provided presentations and invited companies to pitch all of the possible business models and solutions," Michitson said. "Council President Melinda Barrett and I have worked together on this. The entire city council has supported this endeavor to find a solution and the mayor has taken appropriate actions."
The agenda also includes a request to authorize a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement between the city and a housing development at 86 Essex St. that was previously approved by the council.
Other agenda items include:
Authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement between the city and the Essex Green Belt Association to purchase, hold and manage a 13.3 acre parcel of land at 97 Corliss Hill Road.
A request by City Engineer John Pettis to install monitoring wells adjacent to 58 Kenoza Ave. for the purpose of determining if groundwater is contaminated with petroleum products from years ago.
A request for an application for a special permit from Beals & Thomas Inc. for client BWC Camp Brook LLC to install a dual use, large scale ground mounted solar energy facility on farmland within the Hilldale Business Park at 1050 Hilldale Ave. The project would feature increased panel height and row spacing to allow for continued agricultural use (mostly to produce hay).
A petition from Andre Colon of True House Cannabis LLC requesting a public hearing for a zoning amendment for 25 Bond St. in the Ward Hill Business Park to operate a cannabis cultivation center. Currently, that area is not zoned for cannabis cultivation, city officials said. The request will be referred to the planning board for review and will have a public hearing Oct. 19.
A discussion by Mayor James Fiorentini regarding his submission of an ordinance that requiring that 10% of housing units that are built in the city be affordable.