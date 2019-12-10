HAVERHILL — City councilors Tuesday unanimously voted to support Mayor James Fiorentini’s request to spend $750,000 in free cash on a feasibility study required by the Massachusetts State Building Authority in order to renovate Consentino School.
Acknowledging that the feasibility study is a necessary step in upgrading the 50-year-old middle school, Fiorentini said the councilors’ vote was the city’s “admission ticket” to millions of dollars in reimbursement funds.
“I get a lot of questions about why we’re doing a feasibility study, and the answer is that this is our admission ticket. We cannot get millions of dollars in reimbursement until we do this. I’m not sure if $750,000 is the right amount — we spent a little more than that at the Hunking, so we may need to come in with a supplemental amount — but whatever needs to be done we’ll do,” Fiorentini said.
Councilor Colin LePage was among those cautious when doling out funds — asking Fiorentini and Superintendent Margaret Marotta how the city can act now to benefit later when it comes to the next school that will be renovated, John Greenleaf Whittier.
“I’d like to think we’re thinking ahead as far as new development and new students coming in so we’re not looking to do another feasibility study for almost a million dollars yet again,” LePage said.
According to Marotta, a feasibility study is a required element of all projects accepted by the MSBA. Once the Consentino study is complete, Marotta said, Haverhill will present three options to the agency for review: a total renovation, a new building, and a smaller renovation to the existing building. While the group will take Haverhill’s recommendations into account, they have final say.
“The funds will not be released before July 2021. It does not appear we will be breaking ground before then,” Marotta said.
Study funding is reimbursable once ground is broken, the superintendent confirmed.
The new Consentino School is expected to include a new roof and up to eight new classrooms and teaching spaces including science labs, teacher workrooms and specialized rooms for speech and other special education services.