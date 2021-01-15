Haverhill councilor won't sign Capitol attack resolution  

HAVERHILL — Michael McGonagle is the lone city councilor who refused to sign a resolution condemning last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing the document authored by Democrat Mayor James Fiorentini is "inflammatory."
McGonagle said he did not sign the resolution because it lumped together the 74 million voters who cast ballots for President Donald Trump, rather than isolating the actions of the group which conducted the riot in Washington, D.C.
At this week's City Council meeting, Haverhill's other eight councilors signed the resolution, which Fiorentini said was a "unified statement from (himself) and the City Council condemning the actions of Jan. 6."
McGonagle, who is a Navy veteran, wore a cap bearing the name of that branch of the military while he spoke during Tuesday's remote meeting. He strongly condemned the storming of the Capitol which forced members of Congress to fear for their lives. Five people died as a result of the violence.
"I feel that the people who showed up there showed up there to do damage. Those are not the people I associate with," McGonagle said of those who caused chaos on the day Congress was to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
Shortly before the attack on the Capitol, Trump held a rally just down the street — an event he previously billed on Twitter as a "protest" that he expected to be "wild."
When Fiorentini presented the resolution to the council, he invited those who were "comfortable" signing to do so, but said it would be "okay" for those who disagreed not to attach their names.
"On January 6, a mob encouraged by the President of the United States, stormed the capital (sic) building in Washington, D.C., our seat of government, and attempted to disrupt the process of certifying an election," the resolution reads, in part. "This was a clear attempt to take away our rights and freedom as a free people to choose our own elected leaders through free and fair elections ...."
The resolution goes on to call the Capitol attack an "assault on our democracy" and says "those who invaded our capitol building and those who encouraged them do not represent America."
In explaining his opposition, McGonagle said he does not think those who chose to storm the Capitol are representative of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump, something he said Fiorentini's resolution conveys.
"I don't think laying it (the blame) at one group's feet is the way to go about it," McGonagle said, taking issue with the resolution directly connecting the events of Jan. 6 with Trump and his supporters. "I will join you in condemning the violence, just as I did with each protest that went in the wrong direction, but I will not sign it."
Councilors who spoke during this week's virtual council meeting agreed the violence at the Capitol was, as Council President Melinda Barrett said, "beyond the pale" — outside the bounds of acceptable behavior.
Councilor John Michitson said he applauded McGonagle for "recognizing that there were a lot of other frustrated people that had nothing to do with that ridiculous occurrence."
Other councilors, including Thomas Sullivan and Joseph Bevilacqua, focused their comments on how to help Haverhill unify and move past labels of political parties.
"The time of being a Republican or Democrat is over,'' Bevilacqua said. "We have to stop putting people in boxes and come together. The way I interpreted the mayor's resolution is simple: As residents and elected leaders of our city, we're just saying that we don't want to see it again. I don't view it as a political document. I simply view it as a statement that what was done was wrong and should never happen again."
Bevilacqua suggested holding a unity event of some kind, likely virtual, that includes members of the faith community, to show residents the importance of coming together.
This week, the U.S. House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Ten Republicans broke rank to vote in favor of impeachment. Trump will likely stay in office to finish out his term because in addition to the impeachment, a Senate trial and conviction is necessary for him to be removed. Any Senate action is unlikely to happen before Trump's term ends next week.
Amid extreme security, Biden will take the oath of office to become the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20.