HAVERHILL — CVS officials said they responded quickly to a report of an employee at one of their Haverhill stores testing positive for the coronavirus.
They said they implemented their infectious disease response protocols, which included closing the store for a deep cleaning.
Amy Thibault, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS, which has four stores in Haverhill, said that on Saturday the company was informed that an employee at the CVS store in RiversEdge Plaza on Lincoln Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.
"Upon notification of the test results, we immediately implemented our infectious disease response protocols," Thibault said, noting those protocols included closing the store briefly on Saturday afternoon to clean and disinfect it, following the company's established cleaning protocols and federal health guidelines.
"The employee and any co-workers exposed to the employee have been placed under a 14-day quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines and will be on paid leave," Thibault said.
The Lincoln Avenue store reopened Saturday evening, following the deep cleaning, Thibault said, noting that the only CVS store in Haverhill that has been affected is the Lincoln Avenue store.
"Our pharmacies are a critical resource for the communities we serve and we’ll continue to be here for customers and patients in these trying times," she said.
CVS operates four stores in Haverhill: Lincoln Avenue, Monument Square, Lafayette Square and across from Westgate Plaza.