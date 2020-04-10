HAVERHILL — Whether it's for food, clothing, personal hygiene products or hearing a comforting voice, the city's homeless are drawn to Community Action's Drop-In Center, located in the basement of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Monument Square.
"This all new and very strange times for the true homeless," said Richard Lynch, the Community Action's deputy director of asset development. "They mainly get their news from the street and the life that they know has been turned upside down."
He said most places that the homeless often visit are closed, including the library.
"And they can no longer go inside and eat meals at places like the Salvation Army," he said. "Many free meal places are closed, including the Monday night meals offered at the Citizens Center. Many food pantries are closed or are limiting their hours, and the homeless can no longer can be seen by a doctor or nurse to deal with their health issues except by video-conference, which often does not work very well."
He said the drop-in center still offers some basic services that the homeless know they can rely on.
Drop-in center coordinator Patricia Dennehy is adamant that the center remain open because it is such a scary time for the homeless.
She is operating with limited staff including herself, a part-time assistant and three courageous volunteers.
The center continues to operate on its normal schedule and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon, although it often opens earlier.
To better serve those who are living on the street, the center has an immediate need for shoes, particularly men's shoes, as well as cash donations so it can purchase food, clothing, socks and blankets for its clients, as well as cleaning supplies for the center itself.
"We always need things to help them, as we've been running on a shoestring budget for a long time," noted Dennehy, who says it is extremely important that the drop-in center remains open to serve a forgotten population.
The drop-in center serves a light breakfast and coffee daily, and bagged lunches on Mondays, but is currently limiting guests to 11 or 12 at one time to keep the total number of guests, staff and volunteers to 15 or under, although that could change at any time.
"As soon as we open our door in the morning, there's line of people waiting to come in," Dennehy said.
To donate food or clothing to the drop-in center, just knock on the door during operating hours.
Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help the drop-in center continue its efforts in serving the homeless during this coronavirus crisis. Donations can be made by visiting online at communityactioninc.org or checks can be mailed to CAI, 3 Washington Square, Haverhill, MA 01830 c/o the Drop-in Center.