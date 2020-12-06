Haverhill drug court offers new path to sobriety  

HAVERHILL –– Every Thursday since August, David Gagnon and Robert Kirmil have logged onto a very important Zoom meeting. For nearly an hour, both men deepen a connection they've fostered with their peers and that few others can understand.
Gagnon and Kirmil, both from Haverhill, are enrolled in the drug court program at Haverhill District Court. It's an intense 18-month effort that helps men and women from Essex County get sober after a drug or alcohol arrest.
The men are two of four current drug court participants. The program — held at Haverhill District Court which serves Haverhill, Georgetown, Boxford and Groveland — was overseen by Judge Patricia Dowling until she left the bench in mid-November to prepare for her retirement after 19 years as a judge. Court officials expect Acting First Justice Cesar Archilla, who took over Dowling's role at Haverhill District Court, to become leader of the drug court.
"When I first came in, I was defiant. Now, I'm looking at changing my life and welcoming the help," said Gagnon, who enrolled in the drug court in August. "At first, I thought people were out to get me and lock me up, but here they're supportive."
Jennifer Murphy, assistant director of the Salisbury Office of Community Corrections, is one of the people in Gagnon's corner. Murphy and the drug court team — including court clinician Linda Brown and probation officers Greg LaJoie and Ann Baddour — meet weekly with people enrolled in the program, offering them support and tips toward sobriety.
Participation in the drug court is voluntary for Gagnon and Kirmil, Murphy said, though other Merrimack Valley residents may be ordered to attend the program as part of their probation or parole conditions. All participants have a history with drugs or alcohol, Murphy said. Now sober, Gagnon said he previously took cocaine. Kirmil said he abused alcohol.
"A good candidate is serious about their recovery," Murphy said. "If they show that they go to meetings and test negative, we'll welcome them."
Dowling said she is proud of the sense of belonging created by the drug court program, which celebrated its first graduating participant over the summer.
"What we do is less the law and more about psychology," she said of the weekly sessions, mostly held virtually due to the pandemic.
The judge praised drug court participants for not just taking the easy way out.
"Quite often, it's more onerous than if they took an actual sentence," Dowling said. "Before we take them on (to the drug court), I'll say, 'Don't even join us if you're not interested in sobriety, because we will require a lot of you and I don't have the patience to work with you if you're not invested.' We have a great group who like to help each other."
In her work with participants like Gagnon and Kirmil, Dowling drew from Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous during drug court sessions. Students are assigned readings between sessions and then meet as a group to discuss steps toward sobriety. When a student graduates, gifts are given, including the book "As Bill Sees It: The A.A. Way of Life."
Dowling praised the drug court's first graduate for navigating difficult life circumstances early in sobriety.
"The fellow that just graduated ... did well in drug court, having come from a very difficult life," the judge said. "He couldn't get it together and then ended up getting a job as a chef at a restaurant, buying a car, and he and his girlfriend are looking for an apartment. He was really dedicated to being clean and sober."
The current drug court participants also see changes in their lifestyles as the result of the support that surrounds them.
"I suffer from low self-esteem, and one of the biggest things I've learned is to practice positive self-talk,'' said Kirmil, who enrolled in drug court last February. "It's a still a struggle for me, but now if a situation comes up where I'm really depressed or angry and it usually would have led me to drink, the positive self-talk (helps). Drug court is strict, but not to the point where it's overwhelming. This is the longest I've stuck with AA in my entire life and I thank drug court for that."
The Salisbury Office of Community Corrections also offers a free food distribution site set up by Murphy and her colleagues from the Essex County Sheriff's Department. Murphy said she was inspired to start the site in June 2019 after a drug court participant kept showing up to the program hungry and falling asleep in classes because he hadn't eaten.
"I started calling local restaurants and talked to the employees at the Sheriff's Department, and with the blessing of Sheriff (Kevin) Coppinger, we started collecting food," she said. "We focus on anyone who may have difficulty getting to the grocery store or does not have the finances to provide food to feed their family because of COVID."