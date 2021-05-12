Haverhill eyes another major downtown project

HAVERHILL — With the eastern end of downtown transformed by new projects such as Harbor Place and the Haverhill Heights building, another large development is being proposed for the area.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the city has received proposals from five real estate firms interested in redeveloping prime properties, including the Merrimack Street parking deck and four other sites.
The proposals call for three to four new buildings with between 16 and 28 new stores and offices, as well as residential units and construction of a new parking structure, the mayor said.
Fiorentini said the proposals submitted to the city have the potential to create as big a change as Joseph Faro's Tuscan Village did in Salem, New Hampshire, only on a smaller scale.
The mayor said he appointed Faro to what he called an "all-star team" to help evaluate the proposals. The team also includes the Boston-based Utile architecture and planning firm, which helped draw up the city’s new master plan to control development in Haverhill for the next 15 years.
"We have assembled architects, planners, city councilors and experts on urban design to make certain we pick the right development team," Fiorentini said of the process of choosing which firm will do the project.
The mayor said the project would follow in the footsteps of two developments which have boosted that part of downtown — Harbor Place, which replaced the old, vacant Woolworth building with a variety of businesses, a UMass Lowell satellite campus, dozens of residential units and a boardwalk along the Merrimack River; and developer Sal Lupoli's 10-story Haverhill Heights building, which brought housing and the Northern Essex Community College culinary arts program to a Merrimack Street location overlooking the river.
Lupoli is among the developers who responded to the city's request for proposals for the parking deck and neighboring properties, the mayor said.
"To have five big, experienced companies interested and competing to develop this site is great news and more evidence of just how far our downtown has come and how optimistic everyone is about our present and future," Fiorentini said.
The mayor said proposals received by the city by the April 28 deadline came from Dakota Partners Inc. of Waltham; Jefferson Apartment Group and the Planning Office of Urban Affairs in Newton; Lupoli Companies LLC of Lawrence; Panifex LLC of Boston; and Trinity Financial Inc. of Boston.
Fiorentini said he has been working for several years on plans to redevelop the parking deck into a large project to revitalize the Merrimack Street end of downtown. The efforts have included getting input from consultants and land-use firms with expertise in such projects.
Fiorentini said the redevelopment plan envisioned by the city calls for rebuilding or replacing the parking deck with a new public parking facility. The parking deck was built in the late 1970s and has needed a variety of expensive repairs in recent years, the mayor said.
Each developer is proposing to replace the parking deck with a new parking structure that would have between 414 and 570 parking spaces, the mayor said.
Fiorentini said the proposals also include options for public parks, plazas, gardens, art exhibition areas and similar outdoor amenities that have the potential to transform downtown Haverhill in a major way.