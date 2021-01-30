HAVERHILL — The School Committee is trying to devise a way to help the pandemic's front-line workers care for their children when they are not in classrooms.
The committee wants to give Haverhill's front-line workers — including police, firefighters, nurses, certified nursing assistants and EMTs — a chance to have their children in a school building on days the kids would normally be at home learning remotely online.
A proposal by School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti calls for children of those workers to do their remote learning in classrooms, instead of at home. The students would use their own laptop computers and be watched over by proctors hired for the program. The students would attend the program two days per week — days they now spend at home learning remotely under the school district's hybrid method.
Magliocchetti said the program, offered free to front-line workers, would allow them to do their pressure-filled jobs without having to worry about child care. The School Committee approved the proposal Thursday night and asked Superintendent Margaret Marotta to determine whether the school district can make it happen.
Haverhill's hybrid method has students attending school in classrooms two days per week and learning at home the other three days. That puts pressure on parents, including front-line workers, to arrange day care or other supervision for their children when the kids are out of school on remote learning days.
The program for children of front-line workers would cover only two of each week's three remote-learning days. It would exclude Wednesdays because schools are unavailable for use that day due to their scheduled weekly deep cleaning to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Under Magliocchetti's proposal for children of front-line workers, social distancing and other rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus would be observed by students in the program. Each classroom would have 10 to 15 students supervised by a proctor — an adult watching over the children as they do their remote academic work.
The earliest the plan could go into effect is after February school vacation, Marotta said.
Front-line workers show interest
School officials said that two days prior to the School Committee's Jan. 28 meeting, a survey was sent to all parents of children in Haverhill's hybrid learning program. The survey drew about 1,700 responses. The survey is still active on the school district's Facebook page. Among the questions asked is whether respondents are front-line workers and what kind of work they do.
Marotta said 217 first-responders who answered the survey expressed interest in having a school setting for their children on remote learning days, mostly for their younger kids in elementary grades. It is unlikely transportation for students could be provided to families who are interested, Marotta said. The program would use areas of schools where regular classes do not meet, she said.
"The remote learning pods (created by the proposal) would likely ... not be in currently used classrooms,'' she said.
School Committee member Gail Sullivan said it may be difficult to find people to work as proctors.
"I know we're having trouble getting subs (substitute teachers). We're having trouble getting anybody and now we're adding other positions'' under the proposal for the children of front-line workers, she said. "I think it's a wonderful idea and a wonderful intent, but I just don't know where we're going to get the people."
School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais said the district can't get enough substitute teachers to work during the pandemic, so "how are we going to get proctors to do this?"
"I think there is a need in the community and I understand it, but unfortunately I don't think the schools are going to be able to accommodate these (front-line worker) parents,'' she said. "There are just too many parts to this. I don't think it can be successful."
Teachers union head opposed
Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association, the teachers union, said the proposal is "unworkable" and that it places an additional burden on the superintendent at a difficult time. He also said school officials would be better off working to create more regular classroom time for students who need it.
"We should be focusing on students who have the greatest need and not ask the superintendent to completely restructure the district in the middle of a pandemic," Parolisi said. "The more insistent the School Committee is in making this change the less time we can spend on a faster vaccination timeline, getting the ESP (Educational Support Professional) wage where it should be, and start building the post-pandemic schools our kids deserve."
Parolisi said it could be difficult to find people willing to work as proctors for limited pay in the proposed program considering the district has 22 unfilled Educational Support Professional positions that pay only $19,000 to $25,000 per year, he said.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who is School Committee chairman, suggested using a pilot program to test out the proposed program for children of front-line workers. He said Marotta could report back to the committee on the success or failure of the pilot program.
"These folks are going to work every day, taking care of us as nurses, doctors, EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and if we can find a way for their children to be in school here, (and) somebody can help supervise them, we should do it," Fiorentini said.
The School Committee voted 5-2 in favor of the program and told Marotta to determine whether the district can make it work. If the program goes into effect, the district will hold a school-by-school lottery for available seats, the committee said.
School Committee member Scott Wood asked what will happen in the event a front-line worker parent has two children at the same school and only one child is chosen by the lottery.
"Is the other one in, or is it one's in and one's out?" he said, noting it could result in one child in school on remote learning days while the other child is home, thereby defeating the purpose of the plan.
The mayor said it would be difficult to offer sibling preference. He also offered this overall observation of the state of education: "Until we get all the kids vaccinated and back in school, it's not going to be a perfect system."
Fiorentini and committee members Rich Rosa, Sullivan, Magliocchetti and Wood voted in favor of the program for front-line worker families. Committee members Sapienza-Donais and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello voted against it.