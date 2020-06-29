HAVERHILL — The city’s popular Farmers Market opened Saturday under an entirely different set of circumstances than in past years.
State-mandated COVID-19 guidelines forced the market, located in front of the Merrimack Street parking deck, to operate differently on opening day.
There was no lingering, the number of shoppers at any given time was limited, and it was mostly hands-off with no touching of products from any vendor until it was time to bag goods bought by customers.
Customers were asked to point to what they wanted and workers bagged the items and rang up the sale.
Vendor booths were spaced six feet apart and everyone at the market was required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations were available to everyone.
No pets were allowed and families were asked to bring children only when necessary.
Organizers had to trim the number of vendors allowed at the market initially due to space constraints, but they expect to welcome more vendors as the season progresses.
The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For a full list of vendors, visit teamhaverhill.org.