HAVERHILL — The city’s Fire Department found itself in a precarious situation this past weekend when Ladder 4 based at the Bradford fire station was down for service, while at the same time Ladder 1 at the Water Street station wouldn’t start due to a mechanical problem.
They are the city’s only two ladder trucks and while they were down at the same time, Fire Chief Robert O’Brien arranged for the Lawrence and North Andover fire departments to have their ladder trucks on standby in case they were needed in Haverhill.
He said the department’s chief mechanic replaced the starter in Ladder 1, which was back in service in about five hours. Ladder 2, which has been out of service since last week, should be back in service by the end of this week, the chief said.
“On these are occasions you let the neighboring communities know, so I spoke to several chiefs and in the event of a major fire they would have sent mutual aid to the scene, although there would be a delay like with any mutual aid,” he said.
“We had aligned everything we could given the situation and we would have had a ladder on scene,” O’Brien added. “It was an unfortunate situation but we had it under control.”
O’Brien said that last Thursday the radiator in Ladder 4 had to be removed and that a replacement should arrive later this week.
He said that on Saturday he was notified of a problem with Ladder 1 and that the department’s chief mechanic determined it was an issue with the truck’s starter.
“He came in on his time off, diagnosed the problem and was somehow able to start Ladder 1 and take it to the DPW, where it took about five hours for him to replace the starter,” O’Brien said.
The Haverhill Firefighters Union 1011 posted their concerns Saturday on Facebook about having both ladder trucks out of service at the same time and warning citizens of the potential dangers in the event one of the trucks was needed.
The union blamed Mayor James Fiorentini for not following a fire truck replacement plan drawn up by former interim acting Fire Chief John Parow.
“The current administration has obviously not followed that plan and equipment continues to fail,” the union posting said. “Ladder 4 was out of service for more than 4 months last year, why wasn’t a new truck expedited then? The mayor didn’t know our only backup truck wasn’t even in the city that whole time? There is a reason the truck replacement plan has never been made public. What will it take for this to change?”
The mayor said he is following the plan and that the union’s posting was misleading.
“The story posted on Facebook was, unfortunately, part of the concerted long-standing efforts by the firefighters’ union to undercut my administration because I refuse to give them what they want,” Fiorentini said. “What they posted this weekend was misleading.”
The mayor has been at odds with the union surrounding members’ push for minimum manning, which the mayor has said he will not support.
The mayor said minimum manning would mandate four firefighters per fire truck in place of three before a truck could leave its station and that it would bankrupt the city in terms of additional personnel and overtime and would require an increase in taxes or cuts in other city services, notably its plans to build new schools.
In another Saturday post, Local 1011 said the citizens of Haverhill should know what’s going on in their city.
“Life and property will always be our priority, but you should know the truth. The city of Haverhill is without a working Ladder Truck. Ladder 4 was out of service for more than four months in the last year, the Ladder replacement plan has been pushed out several times by this administration and the residents of Haverhill are paying the price. Stop playing politics with people’s lives.”
On Sunday the union posted a follow-up message indicating Ladder 1 was back in service “thanks to the hard work of the HFD maintenance division.”
Fiorentini said fire trucks are just like the family car, noting they break down on occasion and need maintenance, which is why the city has a backup ladder truck and why it has mutual aid with other communities.
He said the city purchased a new rescue truck in 2020 and two new pumper trucks in 2021 and that the city plans to receive a new ladder truck in 2025.
“In total, we have purchased nine fire trucks since 2005, roughly one every other year on average,” the mayor said.
O’Brien said that when the new ladder truck arrives, Ladder 4 will be placed in reserve.
“Ladder 4 is showing its age but it’s still a decent piece of apparatus,” he said.