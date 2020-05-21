HAVERHILL — Residents who call 911 for help are being asked to say, during the call, whether they have people at home infected with the coronavirus so first responders can determine what precautions they must take.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said he is concerned that some residents are not providing 911 dispatchers with accurate information out of fear firefighters won't come to their home if they admit someone has the virus, is under quarantine or is self-isolating.
Laliberty said he wants to impress upon residents the importance of giving full details when they call 911, and that his department will not shy away from responding to a home where someone is infected.
"I've heard that some callers are reluctant to tell there is a COVID-19 problem in their home, then when first responders arrive they are told someone tested positive," he said. "We just want to tell people not to be afraid to call us and please answer our questions as we are coming to help you no matter what. We want to protect you and also our first responders."
The city's 911 dispatchers routinely receive calls for medical assistance, smoke alarms going off, house fires, brush fires and car crashes.
Laliberty said that under Center for Disease Control guidelines, dispatchers will ask a caller if first responders are being summoned to a home where someone has tested positive for COVID-19 or if someone is under quarantine or is self-isolating. That information allows first responders to better prepare to treat someone effectively and arrive with the appropriate personal protective equipment.
"If it's a medical call, we'll normally ask questions anyway to provide instant help such as CPR or rescue breathing while we're responding to a call," Laliberty said. "So there are just a few additional questions related to COVID-19 that we're asking.
"I want the public to know they don't need to hide the fact they are under quarantine or are self-isolating because of the virus," Laliberty said. "What people may be afraid of is that we won't respond because of that issue. I want to get the word out that we will respond and we will help you however we can, and that you won't be treated differently than any other person."