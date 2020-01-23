HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill Fire Department and the city's first responder community are grieving the loss of Lt. Jeffrey R. King.
In a statement on social media late Wednesday, the firefighters' Local 1011 Union confirmed the death of King, a seven-year department veteran, who achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2017.
“Jeff will be missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to have known him and worked with him,” the group, headed by Tim Carroll, said.
“Lt. King served on multiple committees, contributed to policy meetings that have helped to move our department forward and been an asset to the Haverhill Fire Department and to Local 1011 throughout his service here, as we are certain that he has been everywhere that he has served,” Carroll continued.
Prior to joining the Haverhill Fire Department, King served as an airman in the United States Air Force and was a Trinity EMS paramedic, according to his union colleagues.