HAVERHILL — Improper cigarette disposal was the cause of a two-alarm house fire at 100 Coffin Ave. on Dec. 26, local and state fire officials said Tuesday.
Haverhill Fire first responded to the scene following a 9-1-1 call shortly before 7:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the single-family home.
Water from the Merrimack River had to be tapped as firefighters could not get enough water volume from nearby hydrants.
Mutual aid companies from Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, North Andover, and Salem, N.H.. assisted at the site. The fire completely destroyed the $3.2 million riverfront home. Nobody was injured as the family escaped.
After a two-day investigation performed by Haverhill Fire, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit and ATF special agents, it was determined smoking materials started the blaze.
The fire began after an ashtray was emptied into the trash in a screened-in, hot tub room on the home's ground floor, according to a press release.
Combustible materials caught fire from the ashtray and the fire began to spread.
Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said a fire caused in this manner is a pattern seen too often in the state and Haverhill.
“Cigarettes and other smoking materials can smolder undetected in an ashtray and ignite other materials when thrown in the trash, out a window, or off a porch,” said O'Brien. “If you smoke or have guests who do, be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey added over 2,200 structure fires in Massachusetts in the last five years stemmed from smoking materials.
“They are the leading cause of fatal fires here and nationwide,” said Ostroskey. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but you can make it a little less dangerous by doing it outside and using a heavy ashtray with water or sand.”
The investigation used multiple methods to come to its conclusion, including aerial imagery, assistance from an excavator and scene examination.
The Salvation Army and Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.
