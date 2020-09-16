HAVERHILL — Firefighters are on the scene at 43 Upland Ave. in Bradford, a single-family home off Salem Street.
"It appears there were two occupants, one who had gone to work and a woman who was in the home and called in the fire around 7:15 a.m.," fire Chief William Laliberty said. "The woman got out of the house and was subsequently transported to Holy Family Hospital (Haverhill) to be evaluated for smoke inhalation."
Laliberty said the fire appears to have started upstairs.
Upon arrival first responders smashed windows to gain access and cut a hole in the roof to allow smoke and heat to escape.
"A fire such as this is kind of stubborn to extinguish," Laliberty said at about 8 a.m. "Because of renovations in the upper floors, they might have divided the rooms up, making it more difficult to extinguish the fire."
Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire, fire departments are providing backup at the Water Street fire station, while Merrimac and Groveland assist at the scene.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty was at the site, as well, and firefighters from both Ayers and Rocks villages were called.
Haverhill Fire Department sent three engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck.
According to the city assessor's office, the single-family, seven-room house was built around 1930 and sits on .17 acres.