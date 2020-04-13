HAVERHILL — The Easter Bunny "hopped" through the city Sunday, bringing some much-needed cheer to residents during a 60-mile trek organized by the Fire Department.
Sparky the Dog, the mascot, sat atop Engine 9 for nearly four hours in a caravan that included a Haverhill police cruiser and second Fire Department vehicle.
Volunteers from Ozzie's Kids, the organization started by late Haverhill Police Detective Osmond "Ozzie" Hardy, also waved to families and passersby along the route.
“The last month for most of us has been difficult. Our department noticed a city that needed something to rally around," union president Timothy Carroll said. "Local 1011 would like to thank its four members who gave up their Easter to give some joy to their community.”
Given the success and positive feedback after Sunday's event, the Fire Department is considering making this an annual event, Carroll said.