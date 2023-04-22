HAVERHILL — In the span of just one week, five significant fires in Haverhill have been attributed to the unsafe disposal of smoking materials, and fire officials want to prevent more of them as people step outside to smoke in warmer weather.
Fire officials are also asking people to ensure they have working fire alarms in their homes.
Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said any fire is dangerous, but smoking fires pose a special hazard because they can smolder undetected and grow to dangerous size on a porch or next to a home before anyone inside is aware of them.
“In a densely built community, these fires can easily spread to nearby homes,” he said. “If you must smoke, or if you have guests who do, always use a sturdy ashtray or heavy can with water. Never crush out cigarettes on a porch railing or stairway, or toss them into mulch, grass, trash, or planters. Even a small ember can start a big fire.”
O’Brien said the Haverhill Fire Department responded to a series of smoking-related fires in a seven-day period: April 12 brush fire in the area of Plug Pond; April 13 outdoor fire that damaged a home on Glen Meadow Road; April 14 vehicle fire on Sunrise Street; April 14 structure fire on Bellevue Avenue that went to four alarms and displaced a dozen residents in the three-story home; and, an April 19 fire on White Street that badly damaged a three-and-a-half story home and displaced as many as 15 residents.
He noted that in that April 19 fire, six people on upper floors — unaware of the fire that had started on a rear, third-floor landing due to the careless disposal of smoking materials — had to be escorted out of the building by firefighters.
“I want to recognize the firefighters who worked so hard to contain these fires and prevent any serious injuries,” O’Brien said.
A fire on Juniper Street in Lawrence on April 12 caused catastrophic damage to a multi-family home and displaced 30 residents.
Although the cause is officially undetermined, the improper disposal of smoking materials was one of the factors investigators considered, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The early afternoon fire on Wednesday, April 12, blew through the roof at 28-30 Juniper St. and destroyed much of the three-story home. Three porches on the front of the house also collapsed while firefighters were battling the blaze.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but due to the abundance of damage, investigators “were unable to get to the point of origin.”
Following the recent fires in Lawrence and in Haverhill, Moriarty posted a warning on social media saying, “People are shocked when I tell them how many fires start from smoking materials.”
Moriarty added that many people don’t realize the dangers of not extinguishing their smoking materials properly.
“We had a five-plus alarm fire on Crosby Street last year that was caused by smoking materials,” he said. “We have extremely old houses in Lawrence that are very close together and if you have wind with houses side by side the wind picks up even more speed like a funnel and fans the flames. The fire on Juniper flew across the park and landed on a house porch. Luckily someone saw it and we were able to put it out without causing much damage.”
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said smoking fires are a dangerous problem all year round, but that fires on porches, decks, and balconies tend to increase in the springtime as the weather warms up.
He said the unsafe disposal of smoking materials causes about 400 residential fires each year in Massachusetts.
“In an average year, these fires cause dozens of injuries to firefighters and civilians, and upwards of $15 million in damages,” Ostroskey said. “Sadly, the greatest toll is in human life. In the past three years, 30 Massachusetts residents have died in smoking-related fires. For your safety and the safety of people you care for, please don’t smoke. If you absolutely must smoke, please do it responsibly and put it out, all the way, every time.”
A three-alarm fire in Rowley on April 21 that claimed the life of an older adult male was still under investigation at the time, however, Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery said the first firefighters into the home did not hear smoke alarms. The man was pronounced deceased after being transported from the scene.
“Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against a fire,” he said. “Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms.”
Ostroskey said that in the past three weeks, fires in homes without working smoke alarms have claimed the lives of six older adults.
“Most fatal fires take place at home, and smoke alarms are vitally important to alert you to the danger,” Ostroskey said. “Test them once a month, change the batteries twice a year, and replace them every 10 years. Many local fire departments have programs that can help older adults protect themselves from fires at home. Please don’t hesitate to ask.”
Staff reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report
