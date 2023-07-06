HAVERHILL -- Better late than never. And better with clear skies than with rain.
Haverhill’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks was held on Wednesday, July 5 -- the planned-for rain date, at Riverside Park, behind Haverhill Stadium.
Rain and thunderstorms postponed the original date, which was July 2.
The event featured live music, food trucks and activities for children. The festivities started with Haverhill-native Matt Jackson and Frankie Boy and the Blues Express before a colorful display of fireworks.
