HAVERHILL -- After a year of silence, the annual July 4th fireworks show returned with a resounding bang Friday night, ushering in the long weekend celebrating American independence from England.
With COVID-19 seemingly in the rear-view mirror, more and more "normal" events are returning.
The threat of poor weather hung over the proceedings, as drizzle and cool temperatures could have turned into thunder and lightening.
But nature's meteorological show never materialized, fortunately, as it would have canceled the man-made light and noise display, which went off without a hitch.
Hundreds gathered at Riverside Park adjacent to the Haverhill Stadium for the show, which lit up the sky starting about 9 p.m.