HAVERHILL — A food drive in support of the Haverhill’s food pantries will be held Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 4 Summer St. This event is presented by the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, the United Way of Massachusetts, the One Haverhill Fund, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Sacred Hearts Parish.
For information about assistance or if you are able to contribute, visit unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/local-funds/haverhill or call Tom Raiche at 781-609-6443.
Businesses step up for Brightside
HAVERHILL — City beautification efforts received a boost recently from Haverhill Bank and Nunan's Florist and Greenhouses of Georgetown. The two businesses joined forces to provide money to Haverhill's Brightside, a civic beautification organization, so it can continue maintaining 19 large planters that were sponsored by local businesses that could not afford to pay to maintain their planters this year due to the pandemic and its impact on businesses.
Other businesses were fortunate enough to sponsor the other 18 planters, according to Brightside Director Lynda Brown.
"Thanks to Steve Flynn at Nunan's and Thomas Mortimer at Haverhill Bank, we've been able to continue our quest to beautify the city," Brown said.
All of the planters are overflowing with flowers such as canna lily, red begonia and potato vines and are on display at the intersection of Broadway and Lowell Avenue, in Lafayette Square, along Main Street near GAR Park, along Ginty and Bailey boulevards, along Water Street and Lincoln Avenue and in Central Square in Bradford.
Scholarship deadline extended to July 1
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Commission on Disability Issues has extended its scholarship application deadline to July 1 because of the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Any Haverhill student who has a developmental, intellectual or medical disability may apply for the $2,000 scholarship, whether he or she graduated from Haverhill High School or Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Commission Chairman Fran Hogan said the scholarship winner doesn’t have to be a straight-A student.
“We look at the overall background of the student, and what their goals are, and we want to be able to assist those students,” she said.
Students looking to apply should contact their school guidance counselors between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. as follows: Jami Dion, Haverhill Public Schools, 978-374-5700, ext. 1133 or 978-872-2884.
Michelle Catena or Kristine Morrison at Whittier Tech, at 978-272-4101, ext. 265.
New artist in residence
HAVERHILL — The Switchboard, an art space located at 43 Washington St., will host its latest Artist in Residence, Tina Gagnon, who begins her 4-week stay on July 1.
Gagnon is a self-described “hyper-realistic” artist. Using colored pencil as her preferred medium, her drawings are exercises in intense observation and large measures of patience. Her subject matter, nature and nostalgia, ranging from flowers and animals to marbles and skeleton keys, all of which come alive after hundreds of hours of work building up layers of color.
Throughout her stay at The Switchboard, Gagnon will be offering free virtual (online) workshops and classes for both children and adults. She will also be hosting “Tina Talks,” unique, personalized artist talks via Zoom where attendees can ask questions about her work and process.
A full listing of events can be found at theswitchboardhaverhill.com/events. For more information, send email to theswitchboardhaverhill@gmail.com, or call 802-999-5506.