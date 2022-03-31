HAVERHILL — City councilors are frustrated by the closure of the Rocks Village Bridge, saying at their meeting last week that more needs to be done to protect the vital Merrimack River crossing that connects the city to West Newbury.
On the afternoon of March 17, a tractor-trailer that exceeded height restrictions attempted to cross the bridge, causing significant damage to sections on both sides of the truss and the lateral bracing connecting the two sides. The damage occurred midspan within the section that swings open for boat traffic.
Following its closure, the state installed detour signs in various areas to help drivers find other routes. The bridge is heavily used by commuters from Merrimac, Haverhill, and Southern New Hampshire communities as well as by schools on both sides of the river.
Councilor Melinda Barrett said speed and truck height warning signs had been installed in the recent past but that more needs to be done to prevent oversized trucks from crossing the bridge and damaging it again.
Councilor John Michitson said the state reopened the bridge in 2013 following a $14.1 million rehabilitation and that “it looks like we’re not doing a very good job of protecting that investment.”
“The City Council should write MassDOT and ask for a truck exclusion,” Michitson said, adding that school buses and fire trucks should be excluded from any such ban.
Councilor Michael McGonagle said other similar incidents have occurred elsewhere.
“You look all over the news ... stupidity happens,” he said. “It happens on Storrow Drive ... it happens.”
The council voted to send a letter to officials in West Newbury and to Mayor James Fiorentini and MassDOT asking for a truck exclusion and to install signs on Route 110 in Haverhill and Route 113 in West Newbury warning of bridge height and weight restrictions.
MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci said MassDOT will consider the feasibility of additional treatments to minimize the potential for incidents such as this from reoccurring and that those additional treatments could include warning systems highlighting the maximum vertical clearance for the bridge.
Pennucci said a total ban on trucks is unlikely.
“A ban to prevent trucks from using the bridge would be inconsistent with the Massachusetts General Laws governing the determination of the maximum load a bridge may safely carry,” she said.
City officials were recently notified by MassDOT that a comprehensive damage inspection was performed March 20 to evaluate and confirm the full extent of the damage.
Pennucci said on Monday that MassDOT received a preliminary repair concept from the consultant late Monday afternoon and that it is under review.
“Although there is no current timetable on when the repairs will begin and when the bridge will be able to be opened for marine and/or vehicular traffic, MassDOT is continuing to work to restore the safe, full function of the bridge as soon as practical,” she said, noting the bridge is presently restricted from vehicles that exceed the posted height clearance of 12 feet-6 inches.
Pennucci said an estimate for the costs of repairs is not yet available and that any reimbursement of the costs incurred by MassDOT for this incident will be pursued through MassDOT’s Accident Recovery Program with the assistance of the General Counsel’s office.
The driver from the St. Patrick’s Day incident faces marked lanes and height restriction violations.
