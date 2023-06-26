HAVERHILL — By including $50,000 in the next fiscal year city budget, Mayor James Fiorentini has eased the financial burden for youth sports programs in the city, including youth lacrosse run by the city’s Recreation Department as well as the independent youth soccer and girls softball programs.
The money will pay for these programs to use Haverhill High School’s multipurpose artificial turf field and the stadium’s artificial turf field at no cost to the teams.
Marcel Philippe, travel director and risk manager for Haverhill Youth Soccer, said that in past years his league has been absorbing turf rental fees.
“Although a budgeted expense, we would prefer to put money toward other initiatives,” he said. “By having all fees covered this season, we have been able to do exactly that. Funds that would have been designated for travel soccer games at the high school or stadium will allow us to provide registration fee assistance to more families than ever. It also provides us an opportunity to hold more social events such as Haverhill Youth Soccer night at a New England Revolution match.”
He said his league was also able to move its Development and In-Town programs to the high school.
“Haverhill Youth Soccer is extremely appreciative of the mayor for including these costs in his budget,” Philippe said. “Athletic Director Tom O’Brien has also been a great partner helping us to coordinate usage at the high school and stadium and we are hopeful this is a sign of continued progress toward enhanced resources, particularly as it pertains to quality field availability for all of the youth sport organizations in the city.”
