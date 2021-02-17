Haverhill gets new fire chief -- mayor names Deputy Chief Robert O'Brien to post

HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has named Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Robert O'Brien as new chief.
Fiorentini announced Wednesday that O'Brien will replace retiring Chief William Laliberty.
O'Brien, who has been with the department since 1994, will be sworn in Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Water Street fire station, according to officials in the mayor's office.
O'Brien was one of two candidates from within the Haverhill department being pushed for the job by the Haverhill firefighters union, Firefighters Union Local 1011. The other internal candidate was Deputy Chief Raymond Robinson, a member of the department since 1998.
The union sent a letter to firefighters unions in other communities asking that none of their members apply for the job, so it could be filled by a member of the Haverhill department.
The new chief coming within the department gives firefighters a leader they know and who knows the community. It also causes a likely ripple effect of promotions in the department — someone from a lower rank moving up to the deputy's position being vacated by O'Brien and then someone moving up to the position formerly held by the new deputy chief, and so on.
The mayor has said the recruitment process for the chief's position was handled by former Haverhill Chief John Parow, who runs a consulting firm.
Parow conducted what is called an "assessment center," which the mayor said is a way to judge candidates in a fair way.
"They bring in experts such as retired fire chiefs to give candidates a series of real-world problems to solve, such as what would they do if a group wants more fire protection in their neighborhood, or how would they handle budget cuts," Fiorentini said. "Then they (assessment center staff) come up with a rating of candidates."
