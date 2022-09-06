HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill held a girls summer basketball clinic on Aug. 20 at Camp Tasker in Newton, New Hampshire.
Club officials said 35 girls attended the camp, and on their first day they were treated to a bus ride sponsored by Sally O’Rorke and Gold Leaf Fine Jewelry to Whirlaway Sports Center in Methuen, where they each picked out a pair of sneakers courtesy of Caroline and Adam Pineau of Haverhill.
Following their shopping excursion, the girls headed to Camp Tasker for basketball skills and drills, pizza and treats.
Each girl also received a free T-shirt sponsored by Pentucket Bank, and a swag bag filled with snacks and drinks to fuel them up for a day on the court.
The clinic was designed, run, and offered free of charge thanks to club volunteer Melissa Cerasuolo — “Coach MC.”
To raise money for the clinic, Cerasuolo and her family hosted the Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament on July 22 at Northern Essex Community College that was attended by over 100 adults and kids.
Cerasuolo plans to provide more opportunities like this for Haverhill’s girls in the future and hopes her efforts will inspire others in the community to consider ways in which they could volunteer and fundraise for the benefit of club members.
For more information on getting involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
