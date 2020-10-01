HAVERHILL — With Haverhill now in the state's high-risk COVID-19 zone, health officials have placed a temporary ban on most youth sports, halting games and practices for Haverhill High, other schools and private organizations.
Local school and health officials said the temporary halt to sports is necessary if schools are to remain open for classroom learning.
Officials have also canceled the annual citywide trick-or-treat for children and ordered that people wear masks when they are downtown and in other public areas. Customers at restaurants must also provide their names and phone numbers so the city can do contact tracing if a virus case surfaces at one of those businesses.
Haverhill's Board of Health set those rules Thursday to stop the spread of the virus, with cases on the rise in Haverhill. The increase in cases placed the city in the state's high-risk red zone this week, long with several other Merrimack Valley communities.
The Haverhill Board of Health placed an immediate ban on youth sports that will last the next three weeks. The only two exceptions to the ban are golf and cross country running.
"We are stopping youth sports in the city of Haverhill for three weeks with the exception of golf and cross country,'' board member Peter Carbone said at a meeting attended by Mayor James Fiorentini, Carbone's Board of Health colleague Dr. Romie Mundy, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta and other local officials. "It (the ban) will be reassessed in three weeks. They (golf and cross country) are considered low risk ... they are naturally socially distanced and low risk.''
High-risk sports with much physical contact among players are the prime concern of health officials. Those are sports such as football, lacrosse, wrestling and hockey. Before Thursday's Board of Health ruling, Haverhill High already had plans to postpone its football season to start in February. The high school lacrosse season is scheduled to start in April. The school's wrestling and ice hockey seasons are scheduled for their regular December start.
But other sports with much physical contact among players are temporarily banned for Haverhill High. The school's softball, baseball and soccer seasons have begun and now must halt due to the Board of Health order.
All sports with much physical contact are halted for other schools and private youth organizations in Haverhill.
Veteran's Memorial Ice Rink behind the high school and the Haverhill Valley Forum rink are allowed to remain open, though youth sports programs such as ice hockey that account for much of the activity at the rinks must halt for the next three weeks due to the Board of Health order, officials said.
The Board of Health plans to meet in three weeks to reassess the status of the skating rinks and all sports affected by the temporary ban.
Effort to keep schools open
Marotta and city public health nurse Mary Connolly said the temporary halt to sports is necessary if schools are to remain open for classroom learning and not just remote online learning from home. Since the start of the school year, some Haverhill public schools have had COVID-19 cases among students and at least one teacher.
"We've been struggling a little bit. Some of the transmission has been through a middle school girls softball team and a youth soccer team," Marotta said. "It's frustrating when we're trying to get kids back to school in person."
Haverhill High Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said that while no cases of coronavirus have been identified among student-athletes at the high school, he anticipated the Health Board would put a temporary halt to youth sports, including at Haverhill High.
"When Haverhill did move to the red category, teams started to get worried about their seasons," O'Brien said Thursday. "(The Board of Health decision) wasn't a total shock, but it's still a surprise. My heart breaks for our student athletes. I've got to witness them social distancing, wearing masks and being patient, and doing all the right things."
O'Brien said he continues to work with Haverhill High coaches to identify safe, COVID-friendly methods of training that teams can use when allowed by health rules.
Masks, contact-tracing rules
In addition to halting sports for three weeks, the Board of Health issued an order that all people must wear a mask or face covering when in Haverhill's downtown business district. The mask order also applies to outdoor areas of Haverhill public schools and all places open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors.
Restaurants in the city are now subject to a contact tracing policy put in place by the Board of Health.
When taking reservations and seating walk-in customers, restaurants are required to retain a first name and phone number of one guest in the party for possible contact tracing. The information is kept on file by the restaurant for at least 21 days and must be made available to the Board of Health upon request.
"I've never seen anyone object to contact tracing and I don't have a problem with it," Fiorentini said of the rule, which was suggested last month by City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien. "Where we're in the red (zone), if we run into a problem, we want to be able to trace it."
In another safety measure adopted by Haverhill Thursday, Fiorentini said the citywide trick-or-treat held annually the last Saturday of October has been cancelled.
"As much as I love trick-or-treat, the COVID crisis has to take precedence," the mayor said. "Halloween is my favorite holiday for children, but trick-or-treat is not a government function. There is no citywide trick-or-treat this year."
Fiorentini and the Board of Health agreed to consider alternatives to trick-or-treat. Fiorentini said he spoke with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Thursday and is awaiting guidance on possible safe Halloween-related events. Haverhill is joining Lawrence in calling off trick-or-treat, Fiorentini said.