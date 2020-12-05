HAVERHILL — Local health officials say COVID-19 cases in the city have reached alarmingly high numbers in the last week — and that the virus "is everywhere.''
Haverhill experienced its largest one-day spread of the coronavirus on Thursday with 138 cases, part of a week of high numbers after Thanksgiving, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
He said a major reason for the highest single day of cases since the start of the pandemic was social gatherings among families and friends during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The number of residents testing positive for the virus has been rising all week, with 50 on Monday, 65 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday, 138 on Thursday and 110 on Friday, keeping Haverhill solidly in the red, high-risk zone for spread of the virus, Fiorentini said.
At least 210 Haverhill people who tested positive were exposed to the virus on Thanksgiving eve and day, he said.
Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly said the recent surge involves community spread, and for the most part does not involve nursing homes.
"These numbers are indicative of what is happening throughout the community," she said. "We have not been in a position of full-blown community spread prior to this. It's everywhere."
Most of the recent cases involve people in their 20s and 30s, health officials said. The mayor is urging people in those age groups in particular to be more cautious.
"It's not just yourself you are putting in danger, but you could bring it home to your parents or grandparents,'' he said. "Then you have a real danger.''
As a result of the recent spike in cases, the mayor has closed City Hall to walk-ins. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. The City Council and School Committee have decided to hold their meetings online until further notice, the mayor said.
Fiorentini posted on social media that another Haverhill person has died from the virus. It is the city's 77th COVID-19 death, he said.
"I spent some time ... reaching out to the family of the most recent victim," he said about a resident who was in their 70s. "The family was heartbroken, as I am."
Fiorentini is asking residents to take every possible precaution to keep themselves and others safe.
"Stay home when you can, wear a mask and stay in your bubble whenever possible," he said.
The state's latest weekly COVID-19 public health report, issued on Thursday, showed Haverhill went from a positivity rate of 5.46 percent last week to 7.21 percent this week.
The positivity rate is the number of people who test positive for the virus per 100 tests, according to the mayor. It is considered the best indicator of the spread of the virus in a community. State health officials said 8,389 tests were administered in Haverhill over the last 14-day reporting period, and 605 of those were positive for the virus.
Haverhill public schools are the midst of a planned two-week post-Thanksgiving closure, while students learn fully remotely from home. Schools were closed to all students this week. The plan was to keep schools closed next week as well, except to allow special needs students to return to classrooms, but that plan has changed for Haverhill High.
Students described by school officials as having "high needs'' — including those with special needs, English Language Learners and homeless students — are expected to return to schools across Haverhill on Monday, with the exception of Haverhill High School, which will remain closed to those students for one more week, Principal Glen Burns said. Those students are in what school officials call "Cohort C."
Burns said the decision to delay the return of high needs students for one more week was based on the latest information about the high school's HVAC system, which has been malfunctioning, and the city's current virus transmission rate.
"We have talked a lot about our HVAC system and those that have been here for years have mostly just expected it not to work correctly," Burns said. "At this time, our HVAC project manager has advised the district of specific issues in different parts of the building that are affecting temperature regulation.''
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said on Friday that high needs elementary and middle school students who are in Cohort C are expected to return to classroom learning on Monday as planned.
All other students across the district who have been attending in-person under the hybrid model are scheduled to return to their classrooms on Dec. 17, but that could change based on what the School Committee decides when it meets Dec. 10.