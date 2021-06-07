HAVERHILL — The district is close to finding a new principal for Haverhill High and also filling several leadership positions that have cropped up.
Principal Glenn Burns recently announced he accepted the job of executive principal at Salem High in Salem, Massachusetts. Two finalists who hope to replace him are entering the last stages of the interview process this week, officials said.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta appointed Burns as Haverhill High’s principal in August 2018 after former Principal Beth Kitsos moved into an administrative role as chief academic officer.
Grade 12 Assistant Principal Tamara Stras has announced she is leaving at the end of the school year to become principal of Newton South High School. Stras has been at the high school for four years and began as the Grade 9 assistant principal, school officials said.
Marotta said interim Grade 11 Assistant Principal Victoria Lu has been selected to fill the Grade 12 permanent assistant principal position being vacated by Stras.
Grade 10 Assistant Principal Anthony Curet is also leaving Haverhill High after four years. Curet announced he is returning to the Methuen school district, where he formerly served as a physical education teacher and later as an associate principal at Methuen High.
Nicole St. Clair, the Grade 9 assistant principal at Haverhill High, will be following her class to Grade 10, taking over that slot from Curet, Burns said.
Longtime Tilton School Assistant Principal Meg Fitzgerald has been appointed assistant principal of Grade 9, with the goal of providing a better bridge between middle school and high school, Marotta said.
A search for her replacement at Tilton Upper School is underway, Marotta said.
“Meg will be moving to Haverhill High School as an assistant principal in a time of significant changes at the high school,” Marotta said. “She has extensive experience working in the Haverhill community, she has knowledge of the students, curriculum and workings of the district. She will be an asset to the incoming administration in understanding and accessing resources in the district.”
The Grade 11 assistant principal position that has opened is being readvertised this week, school officials said.