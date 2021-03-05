HAVERHILL — Student leaders at Haverhill High say its curriculum is evolving to reflect the school's cultural diversity — and they and their peers are better off for it.
Members of the student council say the curriculum is changing in a variety of ways — to show, for example, how women and minorities have contributed to career fields, and ways African and Latin cultures affect art forms. The curriculum is evolving to relate revolutions from centuries ago to modern-day protests, and to examine the effect of race on the justice system, the student leaders say.
In recent years, Haverhill High has been working toward such changes. Some have already become part of the curriculum, and some will be added for the start of the next school year in the fall.
The student council says it supports the changes because they cause courses to reflect the school's mix of races and cultures.
At a recent School Committee meeting, student council president Gabriela Vargas and vice president Rebecca Hamel, both Haverhill High seniors, along with juniors Hailey Prunier and Nathaniel Buteau, outlined some of the curriculum changes that are already in place and will eventually be added.
The students said many groups at the high school — including minorities, females and students who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community — are not represented in the school's traditional curriculum, so changes to the fields of study have begun helping students relate to the material they're learning.
"We want all scholars in the district to feel heard and seen, and that starts with representation in the classroom," Hamel said. "We feel that these changes will help close the achievement gap within our school.''
Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns said some of the changes students support have been part of the curriculum for years. Last year, the student council asked teachers to identify ways the curriculum could reflect the school's diversity even more.
"This year's student council made it a priority to highlight changes in the curriculum that reflect the history and culture of all of our scholars," Burns said.
Changes to the art department curriculum include a focus on contributions of African and Latin cultures to various art forms. For example, the school's marching band drum line incorporates elements of West African, Brazilian and Spanish drumming traditions in its performances.
Changes in the science curriculum include the story of English chemist Rosalind Franklin and her contributions to the discovery of the structure of DNA. Teachers are asked to create at least one vignette or short lesson that spotlights women, minorities, and others in science whose stories will inspire students.
Movies such as "The Boy who Harnessed the Wind" add to students' study of energy resources and consumption. The study of aquatic and terrestrial pollution uses elements of the Merrimack Valley-based Clean River Project group and its work to clean the Merrimack River.
The curriculum also examines the effect of race and celebrity status on the justice system, as in the case of OJ Simpson who was charged with killing his estranged wife and her friend.
Changes in the school's career business and technology department include the addition of a speaker series in which diverse people talk to students about their fields of expertise and experiences on the job.
The English department is evolving to use a variety of reading, writing, songs, podcasts, films and discussions to pose thought-provoking questions for students.
Changes in the history department curriculum include the addition of perspectives from history on a global scale. For instance, a unit on World War II will relate the French Revolution to modern day protests and riots.
The world language department is planning more trips abroad, appearances by guest speakers and discussions of current events. It also plans student projects examining countries outside Europe.
The math department is evolving to include studies about the contributions of women and minority mathematicians. Students will also solve word problems that reflect a variety of cultural backgrounds.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta praised the student leaders, saying she was impressed with them for not only envisioning the world they want to live in, but "going after it" and impacting what's happening at their school.
Vargas said she hopes the curriculum changes will trickle down to middle and elementary schools.