HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High varsity football team will be under quarantine for two weeks because a player tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said because the player is infected the entire team must quarantine according to public health rules. The two-week quarantine began Wednesday of this week, school officials said.
The Hillie football season was postponed last fall due to the pandemic and moved to what is called the Fall 2 season. Practices began Feb. 22.
Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said the varsity team has played three games so far and was scheduled to play Billerica at Billerica on Friday night. That game is canceled.
O'Brien said the freshman team will continue its season as planned, as will other sports teams at the high school.
The football season is scheduled to end April 24 and there will be no playoffs due to the shortened season, O'Brien said.
"In the coming days we will examine what that means for the remainder of this already abbreviated season," he said of the varsity team's quarantine.
The varsity team is composed of sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Seniors are scheduled to return to classes full-time and in-person on April 12, while freshman, sophomores and juniors return April 26, the week after school vacation.