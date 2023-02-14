HAVERHILL — School officials on Tuesday called for everyone inside Haverhill High School to shelter in place around 11:30 a.m., after a report of someone with a rifle outside the building.
A message posted on the school's website noted that the Haverhill Police Department responded to the scene and was investigating.
By 12:30 p.m., School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said police found no credible threat and were clearing the scene. The school day was set to return to normal.
Similar situations across the state and country have occurred in recent days and have been found to be a hoax, school officials said, however, these matters are taken seriously.
Marotta said the threat appeared to be similar in nature to one that was received by Amesbury Public Schools on Monday.
Amesbury Police posted on Facebook Monday around 12:20 p.m. that they had received a call reporting shots fired at Amesbury High School. School officials responded by placing the school in lockdown.
Around 12:40 p.m., having found no evidence of shots fired or anything dangerous inside, doors at the school were ordered to be unlocked in an attempt to go back to normal school operations, according to Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey.
Officers were later heard on the police scanner saying the incident appears to be a possible "swatting" incident, which is a false call to law enforcement with the goal of drawing a large first responder presence.
Multiple suspected swatting incidents were reported across the state on Monday, about the same time, including one in Boston.
