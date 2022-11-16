HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a reported hazing incident involving students on Haverhill High School's football team, while at the same time school officials have canceled the remainder of the team's football season.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta notified parents Wednesday that the school department is looking into misconduct involving some members of the high school football team. The letter was also signed by Principal Kevin Soraghan and Athletic Director Thomas O'Brien.
Marotta said the investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered Wednesday, impacting the direction of the investigation and the entire school community.
"Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the district has decided to end the current football season — canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games," she said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation," she continued. "The matter has also been referred to the Haverhill Police Department for further investigation."
Mayor James Fiorentini said he has seen videos of the hazing incident and called them "disgusting."
"I fully support the superintendent’s actions in canceling the Thanksgiving game and suspending the players involved," the mayor said. "The players directly involved in these disgusting incidents should be immediately removed from the team and never be allowed to play high school football. There is no place on our teams or on any team for disgusting hazing such as this. Parents deserve to know when they send their kids to play high school sports that their children will be safe."
The varsity team was scheduled to play its Thanksgiving game against Lowell on Nov. 24 at Haverhill Stadium, according to the Haverhill High School sports schedule.
Marotta said that under federal and state student privacy laws, the district is prohibited from disclosing any further information, including any discipline or specific safety measures that have already been or will be imposed as a result of the investigation.
Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment or retaliation in any form, she said. Such incidents will be responded to swiftly and will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved, she added.
"We ask that high school parents discuss this with your students, and if they have any knowledge of hazing in our schools to share the information with the principal," she said.
