HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland announced he has appointed history teacher Shaun Ashworth as an interim assistant principal.
Ashworth has taught history at the high school for seven years, Meland said.
“We are looking forward to bringing Mr. Ashworth’s knowledge, experience, vision, and passion for the HHS community to the HHS administrative team,” Meland told parents in his Sunday newsletter. “As Mr. Ashworth begins his transition, we will support the scholars in his classes to ensure they have a smooth transition to their next teacher.”
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Ashworth will be interim AP until the end of the school year.
“His current AP licensure is on an emergency basis and will expire at the end of the school year,” she said, adding that the high school plans to repost the job in the spring.
In October, Meland announced that Nicole St. Clair, who had been shifted from her job as the grade 10 assistant principal to be in charge of projects such as MCAS administration and early college expansion, was leaving the district. Her last day was Oct. 29.
Meland said a reorganization plan was needed to address what he said were some emerging needs in the school community and the school’s administrative team.
The plan includes moving grade 11 Assistant Principal Sam Bradbury to grade 10, where he is working closely with grade 9 Assistant Principal Meg Fitzgerald.
Grade 11 and 12 students were placed under the supervision of Victoria Lu, formerly assistant principal of grade 12, whose focus is to ensure students have strong pathways to graduation and success in their post-secondary lives, Meland said.
Meland said Associate Principal Christina Farese continues to provide support to the high school’s leadership team and the school community.