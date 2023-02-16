HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced that she has offered the job of permanent principal of Haverhill High School to Michael Downs, currently principal of the Andrews Middle School in Medford and a former educator in Methuen.
In a letter to staff and parents, Marotta said an interview committee comprised of teachers, parents, students, school committee members, and administrators had narrowed the field of 16 candidates to a single finalist, Downs, a military veteran with 28 years of experience as an educator and administrator who is in his fifth year serving as principal of the Andrews Middle School.
Marotta said the interview team joined Downs for a site visit to the middle school on Thursday morning. The team toured the school and spoke with staff, students and members of the Medford leadership team.
“The visit went very well,” Marotta said, adding that the interview committee found Downs to be a “solid candidate” and that she offered him the job.
“We still need to negotiate a contract,” Marotta said. “With next week being school vacation exact timelines are unclear.”
The search for a principal has been overshadowed by the COVID pandemic and behavioral problems with students, including fights, students wandering the hallways and refusing to go to class, and rampant tardiness and truancy.
Amid that backdrop, the search for a new principal became more difficult for Marotta.
The revolving door of principals started with Glenn Burns, who had served in the position for three years before leaving at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
He was replaced Jason Meland, who only lasted a year before stepping down at the end of the 2021-22 school year for a job in the Boston school system. Meland's tenure was marred by numerous fights brought on at least in part by stresses of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Kevin Soraghan, a retired Haverhill High School principal, was named interim principal in July 2022 after the district paused its search for a permanent replacement for Meland.
A month later, in August, Marotta hired former Consentino School Principal Roland Boucher as an assistant principal in charge of operations at Haverhill High.
At the end of December of last year, Soraghan left the principal's job to take a lengthy winter vacation in Florida. It is unclear if he is going to return.
As a result of Soraghan’s departure, Boucher has been interim principal since January.
The district subsequently resumed its search for a permanent principal, landing on Downs as the top choice.
Downs began his career as a social studies teacher and was named Teacher of the Year at two high schools before being appointed Chair of the Social Students Department at Methuen High School, where he advanced to the position of Associate Principal. Downs also served as an Assistant Principal at North Reading High School.
During the interview process, Downs stated, “As a parent of two adult children, I know how challenging these four years can be, but I also know that we must all work together to help all students succeed. My educational philosophy is ‘Do what’s best for students.’”
Downs added that as an educational leader, he is responsible for providing all students with a safe and consistent learning environment.
“You will quickly learn that I care for my students and staff,” he said. “I pride myself on being visible in the classrooms and hallways and getting to know my students and staff.”
Downs holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Leadership from Salem State University. He earned a Master of Educational Administration degree at Rivier College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Social Science Education from Plymouth State College.
Downs served as a captain in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. During his time with the Air Force, he acted as commissioned and noncommissioned Air Transportation Officer and is a veteran of Desert Storm, Operation Noble Eagle, and Operation Enduring Freedom.
