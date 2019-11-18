HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School has released a list of students who have qualified to receive a tuition waiver of up to eight semesters through the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship upon acceptance to a participating Massachusetts state college or university.
School officials said the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is awarded to students who have earned proficient/advanced scores on the grade 9 science/technology MCAS exam and grade 10 English language arts and mathematics MCAS exams (with at least one exam having a score of advanced), and earning a combined score within the top 25 percent of the school district.
Here are Haverhill High's Class of 2020 John and Abigail Adams Scholarship recipients:
Nicole Affannato, Godfred Afful, Shannon Alvino, Selena Andrade, Devon Avandi, Xiomara Ayala, Kaleb Beaudry, Kendall Belanger, Brian Benjamin, Hunter Bourassa, Molly Bresnahan, David Brickley, Wolfgang Burger, Brandon Burns, David Butt, Allahborn Canario, Molly Caron, Bryan Carter, Sarah Chasse, Ross Clark, Ryan Collins, Aaliyah Colon, Kevin Connors, Alexis Dalleva, Brianna Damske, Jeremy Darisse, Felicya Decicco, Gabrielle Deroche, Naomi Diaz, Connor Dibella, Evthokia Dimakis, Delani Dorsey, Peyton Dunphy, Zachary Durso, Jenna Dutton, Emma Eramo, Justice Escalante, Alexsandra Falcon, Jared Filaseta, Dryden Fisher, Jocelyn Flynn, Alyssa Foresta, Kaelee Forman, Christian Furtado, Aiden Gaither, Maria Garcialozano, Olivia Garrity, Samuel German, Humza Ghias, Gabrielle Giampa, Jackson Gilbert, Patrick Gosselin, Jalyn Grandmaison, Queven Greaves, Brianna Harrington, David Hassell, Derek Iversen, Mika Iwatsuki, Thomas Jordan, Lindsay Joubert, Shannon Kaiser, Eliana Kane, Madelaine Kutschke, Jonas Kwiatkowski, Leandra Kwo, James Lacefield, Christopher LaFrance, Nina Lancey, Sean Lanigan, Sophia Law, Alison Leavitt, Sara Levesque, Delaney Lombard, Cooper MacKinnon, Hayden Makarow, Naomi McLaughlin, David Melvin, Alejandra Molinamorales, Jaiden Morales, Felicia Moses, Lilly Mullaney, Kaila Nelson, Alyssa Palmer, Grace Pantalone, Jaime Pardo, Leah Pearse, Keily Perla, Natalie Plourde, Emily Prendergast, Rachel Pullino, Jonathan Quigley, Balentina Ramirez Potosi, Heather Reid, Dyovelis Reinoso, Mary Katherine Riley, Jennifer Sanchez, Devin Sarfde, Hope Shellene, Sabine Simmons, Allison Simulis, Brady Skafas, Samuel Spreadborough, Lydia Sullivan, Samantha Sutton, Jonathan Vaillancourt, Nathaniel Valenti, Matthew Valeri, Jessica Wardle, Emma Willard and Emma Young.
Letters from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be sent to students' families to acknowledge the achievement.