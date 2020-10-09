HAVERHILL — Haverhill High students will be allowed to resume playing sports next week, despite the city being a high-risk zone for the coronavirus.
After banning Haverhill High sports last week due to increased COVID-19 cases in schools and the community, the Health Board on Wednesday decided Haverhill High sports can resume. The ban was expected to last three weeks before another review, but on Wednesday the board cut the ban short by a week.
The only two exceptions to the ban ordered last week were golf and cross country running, both of which are considered at low risk of spreading the virus. The order halted Haverhill High's other fall sports — girls volleyball, field hockey, and boys and girls soccer — which were underway. Football had previously been moved to a season which begins in February.
The Health Board's new order made this week allows those sports to resume because the facilities they use comply with the state's health and safety guidelines for athletics, local school and health officials said.
Haverhill High Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said the facilities used by those sports — Haverhill stadium, the Haverhill High athletic field and the high school gym — meet the state standards. Those standards include enough room for safe social distancing during practices and a clean and properly disinfected environment.
"Per this week's order, we can restart them immediately but we'll wait to ensure all safety protocols are in place," O'Brien said, explaining Haverhill High sports will resume Monday.
The ban ordered last week also applies to youth sports involving other Haverhill schools and private organizations. The ban has halted games and practices for children in those programs. Local school and health officials said the temporary halt was necessary to control the spread of COVID-19 and allow schools to remain open for classroom learning.
Board of Health member Dr. Romie Munday said this week's order does allow youth sports leagues and programs to apply to the board for a waiver of the ban.
In August, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association moved all high school football and cheerleading to a "floating season'' called Fall 2, which will start in February. The organization subsequently moved girls swimming to Fall 2.
The MIAA left it up to school districts whether their other high school fall sports would start in September in a season called Fall 1, or be postponed.