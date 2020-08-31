HAVERHILL— Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns says a member of the school staff has been placed on paid leave, but school officials will not identify the staff member or their position, or give the reason for the leave.
A statement from Burns, however, links the leave to the possibility of sexual misconduct.
After The Eagle-Tribune learned that a member of the school staff had been placed on leave, the newspaper contacted Burns Sunday to ask about the situation.
He responded by saying, "There is a staff member that is on paid administrative leave. We take all allegations seriously and have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct."
The situation involving the staff member comes as Haverhill schools prepare to open for the new year.
Teachers, including those at the high school, are working remotely starting Tuesday for professional development training. Pending the outcome of negotiations between school officials and with the Haverhill Education Association teachers union, teachers are expected back to work at school buildings on Sept. 8.
Students return to academic work on Sept. 16, with most learning remotely from home until Oct. 5. On that date, the district implements a hybrid learning model, with most students in classrooms two days per week and learning remotely from home the other three days.