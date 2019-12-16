HAVERHILL — The 16-year-old boy police say stabbed an 18-year-old man outside a Haverhill High basketball game Friday night was ordered held without bail in court Monday.
The boy, who police have not identified because of his age, faces one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in juvenile court, which is not open to the public.
He remains in a secure juvenile facility until his next court date for a dangerousness hearing that will determine if he is a threat to himself or others in the community, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.
Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Robert Pistone said the stabbing is under investigation as of Monday afternoon and authorities will continue to look into the possibility that the attack was gang-related.
The man stabbed Friday night, whom police have also not identified, was treated by paramedics at the scene then taken to a local hospital.