HAVERHILL — Despite pleas by residents asking for the city to open the Highway Department yard for dropping off of yard waste, Mayor James Fiorentini said he will keep the yard closed for at least another month.
The city's recycling and compost center at 500 Primrose St. has been closed since March 24 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"We do not believe it would be safe for our employees or for public to open during this critical time," Fiorentini said. "We are sorry for the inconvenience and, again, we urge people to stay in their homes and not venture out unless it is to the grocery store or medical visits."
Methuen's Department of Public Works is open for yard waste drop-off for residents only, but residents cannot step out of their vehicles.
Fiorentini said he recognizes that Haverhill's Highway Department yard offers a popular service, but asks that people not go there while the COVID emergency continues.
"We regret the inconvenience and hope to come up with a plan that allows us to reopen as quickly as possible, hopefully by mid-May," he said.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett said a number of residents contacted her recently to ask when the Highway Department yard will open.
"I sent email to the mayor suggesting we sell compost stickers by mail or online, which would take away one point of contact, and to open the yard for additional days and hours to reduce any possible crowding," Barrett said. "I think by nature, people dropping off yard waste don't get very close to city workers and we could also ask that anyone dropping off yard waste wear a mask."
Dave Hall, a retired police officer and former City Councilor, said this is a popular time of year for yard cleanups.
"With so many people home at this time, many of them are cleaning their yards but have no place to dump anything," Hall said. "I'm telling people I know to call 311 and complain about it."
Hall said he normally helps several elderly residents with yard work, but that his efforts are currently on hold.
"Right now, I'm not doing it as I have no place to bring leaves and brush," he said.
Haverhill's Brightside member Dave LaBrode said he recently raked up six bags worth of yard waste that's currently sitting in his garage. He also hopes the city can reopen the highway yard soon and not wait another month or more.
"Many of us are home at this time and we have time to do yard work, so not having the highway yard open is an inconvenience, although there may be good reasons for it not to be open," he said. "The highway yard is an asset to residents as it provides them a place to bring their yard waste."