HAVERHILL — Downtown Washington Square will serve as the gathering place this Friday evening for Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration. This family-friendly event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the city’s annual tree lighting with Mayor James Fiorentini.
“I applaud Destination Downtown Haverhill, the Haverhill Chamber and all our great volunteers, businesses and performers who have come together to plan and execute this year’s downtown holiday celebration,” the mayor said. “I will be arriving by trolley with Santa at 6:30 p.m. to light our great Christmas tree in Washington Square. This is one of the signature downtown events that our residents and visitors look forward to every year and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”
Formerly the downtown Christmas Stroll, this year’s celebration is presented by the newly formed Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration Committee.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Jimmy Carbone, co-founding member of Destination Downtown Haverhill, a partner in organizing this year’s celebration. “Families will enjoy the tree lighting while others can explore the great food and seasonal drinks offered by our local restaurants. G’s Texas Southern Flare will offer live music and The Peddler’s Daughter will hold an Ugly Sweater Party.”
Live entertainment includes performances by The Resistance, a Be Imagine Music Studio band; a chorus from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill; a chorus from J.G. Whittier Middle School, and possibly other performers.
This year Destination Downtown Haverhill is introducing Deck the Downtown Awards. Local businesses have been challenged to spread the holiday cheer and put their most festive foot forward starting at the Hometown Holiday Celebration. People are invited to visit the downtown and local businesses over the Dec. 2 weekend and vote for their favorites in a variety of categories including: Best Decor, interior; Best Decor, outdoors; Best Hometown Holiday Event; Most Festive Employee; Most Festive Patron; Best Seasonal Drink; Best Holiday Art and a Charlie Brown Tree award.
The Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration Committee includes city Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette; Jen Matthews of L’Arche Boston North; Eva Montibello of Alpha E Consulting; Jimmy Carbone of Craft Haverhill; Fran Bevilacqua of Bevilacqua Builds; Alexandria Eberhardt of the Greater Haverhill Chamber, and Melissa Seavey of Bethany Communities. Pentucket Bank will decorate the sound stage. Questions can be submitted to info@haverhillchristmasstroll.com.
